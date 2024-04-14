Nick Jensen injury update: Coach Spencer Carbery provides status on Capitals defenseman's availability

The Washington Capitals received an injury update on defenseman Nick Jensen from their coach, Spencer Carbery. NHL insider Tom Gulitti tweeted the news on X:

"Capitals coach Spencer Carbery confirmed that Nick Jensen won’t play in final two regular season games, but he was at the facility today, so more positives.Capitals will have to play their final two games without Jensen and Sandin, though."

As the Capitals approach the end of the regular season, they will feel Jensen's absence in the lineup.

During a game against Tampa Bay, Jensen suffered an injury after colliding with the boards and left on a stretcher. Although the defenseman is back with the team, he won't participate in the remaining regular-season contests.

Fans will hope to see Jensen's return in the playoffs if Washington secures a spot. Jensen has had a solid regular season. He scored one goal, tallied 14 points and maintained a minus-9 rating across 78 games.

Nick Jensen could see the playoffs if the Capitals continue their 4-2 win

Against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Charlie Lindgren's 32 saves were pivotal as the Washington Capitals fought for their playoff hopes. John Carlson's go-ahead goal further solidified their position. Sonny Milano's two goals and Nic Dowd's insurance goal sealed a 4-2 victory.

Lindgren emphasized the team's urgency:

“Everything matters right now, every single moment. We’ve got two games here left and obviously just lay it all out there.”

The win temporarily propelled the Capitals into the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot. The next two games and a little luck will decide the Capitals' playoff chances. They hope to return to the postseason after missing out last year.

While Lindgren's heroics in goal were vital, the Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy also showcased his skills with 30 saves.

The game took a scary turn when Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen suffered a serious injury after a hit from Michael Eyssimont. Jensen was attended to by medical staff but fortunately, he was alert and conscious. He walked out with his family, not requiring hospitalization. Dowd's fight with Eyssimont showed the team's unity and support for their injured teammate.