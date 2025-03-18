NHL analyst Nick Kypreos expressed bewilderment at the Toronto Maple Leafs' deployment of recently acquired forward Scott Laughton. Laughton was traded to the Maple Leafs by the Flyers for prospect Nikita Grebenkin and a conditional 2027 first-round pick. Toronto also got a 2025 4th-round pick and a 2027 6th-round pick.

Laughton, who has a 5-year, $15,000,000 contract, is now centering the Maple Leafs' fourth line alongside Steven Lorentz and Calle Jarnkrok. Speaking on Sportsnet 360 on Monday, Kypreos questioned Toronto's usage of the 30-year-old Laughton.

“I always pushed for the team to get somebody that could come closer to supporting Willie, Auston, Mitch, Tavares—a guy that could step in and hold his own just in case maybe Tavares went down with an injury," he said.

"That’s not Laughton. They needed a guy that could legitimately hold a top-six spot on his worst days."

Through his first five games with Toronto, Laughton has yet to register a point.

Co-host Justin Bourne agreed with Kypreos’s assessment, saying that the Leafs need to get more out of the player they gave up assets for. Bourne stated that the Leafs need Laughton to be a 15-20 goal scorer, contributing every few games with a goal, forechecking aggressively, playing 15 minutes per game, and killing penalties.

"This is not setting him up for success unless you feel like he’s off, he’s hurt, or he’s whatever," Bourne said.

He added that the situation in Toronto is challenging for Laughton, saying:

"Tough spot, career guy, 30 years old, been a Flyer his whole life. Comes to Toronto, where there’s max pressure. You’re getting settled, you’re on the road. It’s a lot ... I just don’t love the way that sets him up."

Laughton has 11 goals and 27 points in 65 games this season.

Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube on moving Scott Laughton to the fourth Line

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube explained his decision to move Scott Laughton to the fourth line, saying it was more about reuniting a familiar line rather than an indictment of Laughton's play.

"Just the success that we’ve had [with Bobby McMann, Max Domi, and Nick Robertson] ... And then I wanted to create a line of Laughton, Lorentz, and Jarnkrok," Berube said on Monday (per theleafsnation.com). "Just more of an identity line. A checking line."

After their 6-2 win over the Flames on Monday, the Leafs will take on the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

