  Nick Kypreos feels it is "too early" for Canucks to panic regarding Quinn Hughes' future, dishes comparison to Connor McDavid and Oilers

Nick Kypreos feels it is "too early" for Canucks to panic regarding Quinn Hughes' future, dishes comparison to Connor McDavid and Oilers

By ARJUN B
Modified Sep 24, 2025 10:30 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Nick Kypreos feels it is "too early" for Canucks to panic regarding Quinn Hughes' future, dishes comparison to Connor McDavid and Oilers - Source: Imagn

NHL analyst Nick Kypreos has said that it’s far too early for the Vancouver Canucks to panic over Quinn Hughes’ future, drawing a comparison with Connor McDavid and the Oilers.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has two years remaining in his six-year, $47.1 million contract and won’t be eligible to sign an extension until next summer. Meanwhile, Oilers captain Connor McDavid is entering the final year of his deal and is eligible to negotiate an extension from July 1.

Speaking on the Real Kyper & Bourne podcast, Kypreos noted that when teams re-sign their stars, the players express loyalty and a desire to stay. Hughes and McDavid, though, have noticeably avoided saying “I love it here” or signaling where they’ll play long-term, sparking speculation.

"Well, we got to make it really clear though that you It's me. They're not. Quinn Hughes and Connor are not in the same position. Quinn Hughes is not eligible to sign anything right now. Connor is. There's a huge difference here of totally one year to two years,” Kypreos said. (6:52 )
Kypreos pointed out that Hughes has every right to tell reporters to focus on the present and not worry about his future. McDavid, meanwhile, is eligible to sign now, which naturally creates more discussion.

“You'd be looking at 18-20 million for both of them. I don't get the panic feel. I don't get to me Quinn's a ways away here. We'll get it's just it's too early for me and Vancouver to feel like oh no," Kypreos added.
He also noted that in the next two years, Hughes won’t be able to determine whether Vancouver offers his best chance to win a Stanley Cup.

Justin Bourne on Quinn Hughes’ future with the Canucks

Justin Bourne noted that Hughes earns $7.85 million per year and could see a raise to around $10 million in two years depending on the salary cap. He highlighted that Hughes is a perennial Norris Trophy contender.

“No one in the league. Maybe Makar controls to play like him. Hughes is a 25-year-old with two years left and Makar is he is 26 and has two years left as well at 9 million. Two years left,” Bourne said.

Bourne also emphasized that this season should be about enjoyment and having fun on the ice.

