Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki contributed a goal and an assist in the team's 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Suzuki became the first Canadiens player to reach an 80-point season since Alex Kovalev in 2007-08. With 81 points, Suzuki is just one point shy of achieving a point-per-game pace for the season.

Despite the impressive feat, Suzuki downplayed the significance of nearing the point-per-game milestone.

"I think they love to see offense, " Nick Suzukia said postgame. "The media has kind of blown up the idea that someone needs to get a point per game, but we like winning.

"When we’re a good team, more guys are going to produce, and we’re going to generate more offense. It’s been fun lately, and I just want to keep that rolling."

With the win, the Montreal Canadiens took a two-point lead for the second wild-card position in the Eastern Conference. The New York Rangers trail them with 79 points in the third position.

Nick Suzuki shines as Canadiens handed Bruins 10th straight loss

On Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 at Centre Bell Arena. This marked the first time the Bruins have lost 10 straight games in over a decade. They are languishing at the bottom of the Atlantic Division.

After a goalless first period, Christian Dvorak opened the scoring for the Canadiens, putting them ahead 1-0 just 40 seconds into the second. Cole Caufield doubled the lead for the Habs at 14:24 before heading into the final period.

Brendan Gallagher increased the home team's lead to 3-0 after scoring three minutes into the final period. Elias Lindholm was the lone scorer for the Bruins in the matchup, who cut the deficit to 3-1 at 13:19.

Nick Suzuki capped off the game for the Canadiens after scoring the winning goal on an empty net with less than two minutes to go for the final buzzer. Gallagher and Suzuki accumulated two points apiece, and netminder Sam Montembeault made 18 saves with a .947 SV%.

The Montreal Canadiens will hope to continue their winning momentum when hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at home on Saturday. The puck at Centre Bell Arena drops at 7 p.m. ET.

