NHL fans are upset with a media member who gave Montreal Canadiens' captain Nick Suzuki a first-place vote in the Hart Trophy race. NHL insider Chris Johnston shared the final voting results for the 2024-25 Hart Trophy on X/Twitter.

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck won the award. He collected 1,346 points and earned 81 first-place votes. Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl finished second with 1,209 points and 53 first-place votes.

Fans quickly noticed Nick Suzuki’s name in ninth place. Suzuki got 26 points and one first-place vote. Dylan Loucks, a Minnesota Wild reporter for The Hockey News, later said he was the one who voted for Nick Suzuki. Loucks posted his full ballot on X.

He listed Suzuki first, followed by Draisaitl, Nikita Kucherov, Jack Eichel and Nico Hischier.

NHL fans were quick to react on X:

"Out of curiosity can you elaborate on why you voted Suzuki first?" one fan asked.

"Strip this guy’s credentials," another fan commented.

"Don’t know if going public with this was the best move," one fan commented.

"Wow…this is a Wild ballot to say the least…," one fan wrote.

"Buddy lost a bet," another fan said.

"I'm sure you're a good dude but your voting privileges should be revoked," one fan added.

Nick Suzuki won the Molson Cup in April

Earlier in April, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki won the Molson Cup Player of the Year award for the 2024-25 season. He earned the most three-star selections, including 10 first-star, three second-star and three third-star games. He also won the monthly award in November, January, February and March.

Suzuki finished ahead of teammates Samuel Montembeault and Cole Caufield. This is the fourth time he has won the award. He played all 82 games again this season, bringing his Ironman streak to 455 games. He reached career highs in assists, points, game-winning goals and plus-minus. He also hit the 200-assists and 300-points marks.

Despite his strong year, the Canadiens were eliminated from the playoffs by the Washington Capitals in five games. Montreal struggled with scoring outside the top line. The defense was young and had trouble with pressure.

Sam Montembeault was injured in Game 3, and rookie Jakub Dobes had to step in. The Canadiens had chances in close games but could not finish. This was their first playoff appearance since 2021. The team will now look to build on the progress made this season.

