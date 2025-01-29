Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki and Patrik Laine shared their thoughts about teammate Kaiden Guhle's latest injury.

Guhle sustained a lower-body injury during the Canadiens' 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets in Tuesday's game. The 23-year-old fell awkwardly midway through the third period, resulting in his right leg hitting the boards with full force.

He was assisted to the dressing room and was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Montreal captain Nick Suzuki expressed his concern about Guhle's injury postgame, describing it as a tough sight to see the defenseman skate off the ice in that condition.

"Yeah, sh***y feeling seeing him skate off like that. Hopefully, he's alright, haven't heard anything, so I’ll go check up on him after this," Suzuki said postgame.

Habs forward Patrik Laine also commented on Kaiden Guhle's injury, stating that it's unfortunate to lose one of the team's best defensemen.

"Yeah sucks he's one of our best D-mans and it sucks losing him especially late in the game," Laine said.

Guhle, who's signed to a $33 million contract, has recorded 18 points through four goals and 14 assists in 44 games this season. He'll undergo further evaluation after sustaining the lower-body injury.

The Montreal Canadiens (24-21-5) host the Minnesota Wild (29-17-4) next at Centre Bell on Thursday. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Winnipeg Jets down Montreal Canadiens for 4th straight win

On Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens hosted the Winnipeg Jets at Centre Bell Arena. The Jets edged past the Habs with a commanding 4-1 victory to clinch their fourth straight win.

The Canadiens got off to a solid start, with Juraj Slafkovsky scoring the opening goal at 11:03 into the first period to give the Habs a 1-0 lead. However, the Habs couldn't capitalize on their chances and managed to score only one goal during the game.

At 15:36, Kyle Connor tied it 1-1 for the Jets before the end of the first period. The Jets scored twice in the subsequent period, with goals from Mark Scheifele and Connor, making it 3-1 for the visitors before heading into the final period.

Rasmus Kupari then scored into the empty net to seal the win for the Jets, who improved to 35-14-3 atop the Central Division standings. The Jets travel to TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins next on Thursday.

The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.

