Nikita Zadorov critiques role of social media, public opinion over Carson Soucy's suspension

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov has voiced his concerns about the influence of social media and public opinion on the decision to suspend his teammate Carson Soucy for one game.

The suspension was handed down after an incident involving Soucy and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid at the end of Game 3.

"Social media and the public's views create hard decisions for specific people, and they might make questionable decisions. At the end of the day, that's how I look at it. At the end of the day, they have to protect their investment," Zadorov said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred after the final buzzer, with Soucy shoving McDavid behind the Canucks' net. McDavid responded by slashing Soucy's leg, leading to Zadorov cross-checking McDavid from behind and Soucy eventually landing a cross-check to the face of the Oilers captain as he fell forward.

Soucy was given a minor penalty at the time, but the game was over. The NHL Department of Player Safety decided to suspend him for one game afterward, citing that his actions were deemed as "not a hockey play" and required further disciplinary action.

Nikita Zadorov was fined $5,000 by the NHL for his role in the altercation.

Soucy expressed that he had no intention of injuring McDavid.

“It’s just an unfortunate incident due to some timing. … Obviously there wasn’t intent to get a player up that high. Emotions run high in those scrums at the end of the game,” Soucy said before the suspension.

The 29-year-old defenseman acknowledged that missing game time would be difficult, especially in a tight, physical series like the one between the Canucks and Oilers.

“It would suck, obviously, at this time, in a tight series like this, in a physical series," Soucy said. "I know guys will step up if that is the case. But it sucks having to watch your team.”

Fans react to Nikita Zadorov's comments over Carson Soucy's suspension

Nikita Zadorov's recent comments on teammate Carson Soucy's one-game suspension have sparked a heated debate among NHL fans on social media.

Zadorov expressed frustration with the league's decision, suggesting that public opinion and the need to "protect their investment" may have influenced the disciplinary action.

Fans have been quick to weigh in on the matter, with one fan commenting,

"Basically he's saying if it wasn't McDavid, there would be no suspension," implying that the league's star players receive preferential treatment when it comes to supplementary discipline.

Another fan commented,

"Yup. Every media personnel out there outside of Vancouver pushed for a suspension to protect their 'Oilers win the series' predictions."

Here are some fan reactions Nikita Zadorov's comment:

"He said in one articulate sentence what every Canucks fan wanted to say. And he’s 100% correct. Love this guy. Keep him at all costs." one fan wrote.

"Nail on the head" another fan wrote.

"Ha ha, that's great. At least someone said it. @NHLPlayerSafety and the @NHL protecting their investment players McDavid and Hyman," a user wrote.

"Big Zed, correct again!" another user wrote.

As the debate continues, Game 4 is set to take place on Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET in Edmonton.