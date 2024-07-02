Nikita Zadorov explicitly discourages use of 'Big Z' nickname after Boston Bruins signing

Defenseman Nikita Zadorov has cautioned against using the 'Big Z' nickname after signing with the Boston Bruins. On Monday, the Bruins bolstered their blue line by adding Zadorov on the opening day of NHL free agency.

Zadorov signed a six-year, $30 million deal with the Bruins. During an interview after joining the Bruins, the former Vancouver Canucks discussed how the Bruins liked their vibe, which he believed suited him well.

He then recalled that his career game was against the Bruins when he kicked off his NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres. Club legends like Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara left a strong impression on Zadorov early on.

Despite a similar resemblance to Chara, the 29-year-old six-foot-nine 248-pound defenseman expressed deep admiration for the original 'Big Z,' acknowledging him as an incredible defenseman and a role model due to his size, physical style of play, and leadership qualities.

Nikita Zadorov shared some more insights on the comparison and asked not to be labeled 'Big Z' while he is in Boston (via NESN).

“My past teams were calling me ‘Big Z.’ Please do not ever call me ‘Big Z’ now,” Zadorov said. “I feel like I’m not even close to half of the ‘Big Z.’ He’s unbelievable. He’s one of the best defenseman of all time. ”

Zadorov called Chara one of his role models and expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing under his leadership. In addition to Zadorov, the Bruins also bolstered their top line with the addition of Elias Lindholm on the first day of free agency.

Nikita Zadorov spoke highly of Charie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov had high praise for Charlie McAvoy after joining the Bruins on Monday. He commended McAvoy's gritty style of play, particularly his open-ice hits, which he reckons will align well with his own game.

"With Charlie, I’ve been watching him a lot. He’s one of my favorite D-man in the league, for sure. The way he plays, he’s got some grit. When he hits open-ice hits, I think that will fit well with me. He played unbelievably in the Toronto series. It was definitely fun to watch" - (via NESN).

Nikita Zadorov joined the Vancouver Canucks after demanding a trade with the Calgary Flames in November of last year. He appeared in 54 regular-season games for the Canucks, notching five goals and 14 assists. In the playoffs, Zadorov accumulated four goals and eight points in 13 games.

