Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov opened up about Florida Panthers defenseman Sam Bennett's questionable fighting tactics during Tuesday's matchup.
With the Bruins holding a narrow 3-2 lead in the closing seconds, Bennett cross-checked Zadorov in the face with less than three seconds remaining in the final frame.
Zadorov described the incident as a typical hockey moment, emphasizing his style of play as hard against any opponent rather than an attempt to send a message.
"I’m just playing hard. I’m in front, the guy cross-checks me in the face—I gotta step up for myself. So I think that was just a hockey moment," Nikita Zadorov said. "It wasn’t really about sending a message or anything like that. I play hard against any player in the league. So you can call it sending a message, but that’s just my style."
Zadorov landed a few right hands on Sam Bennett before both players fell, with Zadorov on top. Bennett then attempted to retaliate by taking a few shots at him while being restrained by a linesman.
The Bruins defenseman suggested that the incident should not be overanalyzed, saying:
"I didn’t see it. I mean, it’s emotions too. I was kind of pushing on him while he was laying down, then he took over from his side. So I think you guys don’t need to look too much into it. It’s just emotions for us. We’re all human. We all want to win. He’s a competitor too, so I’m sure he didn’t mean anything by it," he added.
The Boston Bruins ultimately came out on top with a 3-2 win, bringing their winning streak to two games. The Bruins currently find themselves two points off a final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
How Nikita Zadorov's Bruins downed Florida Panthers
On Tuesday, the Boston Bruins (30-28-8) hosted the Florida Panthers (40-22-3) at TD Garden. The hosts came out on top with a 3-2 win over the defending Stanley Cup champions.
Dmitry Kulikov opened the scoring for the Panthers, putting them ahead 1-0 4:27 into the first period. The second period went goalless. Mackie Samoskevich doubled the Panthers' lead to 2-0 on the power play 4:49 into the final period.
The Boston Bruins responded with David Pastrnak's goal, cutting the deficit to 2-1 at the 8:56 mark. Just over four minutes later, Mason Lohrei tied it 2-2 for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha scored the winner for the hosts at 16:43.
Nikita Zadorov notched up an assist in the matchup for the Bruins. They'll be up against the Ottawa Senators (34-25-5) next on Thursday.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama