Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov is getting closer to free agency. The situation comes after he declined a contract extension offer from the Canucks. On Thursday, in a video post shared by Donnie & Dhali on X, NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal discussed the missed opportunity the Canucks had. They could have met with Zadorov's agent during the scouting combine in Buffalo but chose not to.

"July 1st is less than a month away," Dhaliwal said after talking to Zadorov's agent, Dan Milstein. "If the silence continues, it's more likely Zadorov is gone. Milstein is working hard to get this done, but you need two people to dance."

Zadorov's contract ended when the Canucks were knocked out by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the playoffs. On July 13, 2022, he agreed to a two-year contract worth $7,500,000 with the Flames. Later, on November 30, 2023, he was traded to the Canucks by the Calgary Flames.

In the 2024 season, Zadorov scored 20 points in 75 games. During the playoffs, he added eight points, with four goals and four assists, averaging 20:09 ice time over 13 games.

The Canucks haven't talked to Zadorov's agent yet, and with free agency coming up, no one knows what will happen with him.

Vancouver Canucks' Nikita Zadorov criticized Putin's actions

Russia's recent actions, such as invading Ukraine, have affected the hockey world. This led Russia and Belarus to stop taking part in international competitions.

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov criticized Putin's decisions in an interview with YouTuber Yury Dud in September 2023.

"I think it’s important for me to speak personally .... I think I hopefully can change something in this world, I think I hopefully can change something in this world. It just sucks what’s going on over there right now and it’s important to be vocal ....," Zadorov said on Sep 21, 2023.

Zadorov expressed regret for the war's impact:

"Instead of raising the new generation, we sent them to die."

He even acknowledged divisions among Russian NHL players on politics:

"It went two different directions — some guys are against (Vladimir Putin's regime) and some guys are for."

Despite parental opposition to his views, Zadorov stands by his stance, recognizing the risks of speaking out. The Canucks aim to retain Zadorov, valuing his role in their success and considering him a fan favorite.