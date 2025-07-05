Nikolaj Ehlers breaks silence on choosing Hurricanes despite massive interest from multiple teams including Maple Leafs

Nikolaj Ehlers has spoken about his decision to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes, with the winger agreeing to a six-year $51 million deal on Thursday. Many teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, were reportedly interested.

Ad

During the Zoom call media availability, Ehlers explained his reasons behind signing with the Hurricanes. He said the interest from Carolina stood out early, and he liked the direction of the team.

"You know, I'm very excited about the team in Carolina," Ehlers said on Saturday. "They've been a tough team to play against in the past, and I like all the young players that are there and the interest that Carolina has shown was something that, obviously helped a lot with the decision making. So it made me very excited."

Ad

Trending

Ehlers has already had conversations with Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour, sharing that they have a vision about how he would fit in. His speed and playmaking will add another layer to the team's offense.

"I think my speed (will allow me to retrieve the puck)," Ehlers said. "I'm able to do that. I think (with) my speed, I can create a lot of room for the other guys as well. And I believe that, I will fit in very nicely. ... I talked to Rod, and, you know, we had kind of the same vision about how things are, going to go."

Ad

Last season, Nikolaj scored 24 goals and had 39 assists in 69 games for the Winnipeg Jets, and added five goals in eight playoff games. His career totals include 225 goals and 295 assists in 674 NHL games. Ehlers also has eight 20-goal seasons, and brings speed, scoring and experience to the Canes roster.

Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky was jubilant with Ehlers' signing. Despite strong interest from multiple teams, he chose the franchise due to its competitive roster and long-term plan.

Ad

"We are proud that he's chosen to make Carolina his home," Tulsky said on Thursday, via NHL.com. "He’s a highly skilled winger who will fit very well with our forward group."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nikolaj Ehlers had emotional conversations with Jets GM and others

Nikolaj Ehlers spoke honestly about his feelings after signing with the Carolina Hurricanes.

"Very emotional," Ehlers said on Thursday. "Obviously, I'm very excited to join the Canes organization. At the same time, you know, I'm also sad to be leaving an organization that helped me achieve my dream of being an NHL player. And, I've been in Winnipeg for 10 years, been a part of the organization for 11."

Ad

He mentioned talking with Canes general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, chairman Mark Chipman and coach Scott Arniel before the move. Those conversations were difficult.

"It was very emotional," Ehlers said. "They obviously respected it and were happy for me."

Ehlers added that he will always care about the city of Winnipeg, as it was where he lived the longest.

"I've been there for 10 years," Ehlers said. "So it was, it was very emotional. I love, the organization, I'll always hold the City of Winnipeg very close to my heart. It's the place I've lived the longest, my whole life... a lot of people that I won't ever forget."

Carolina adds a proven forward to a strong team. For Ehlers, it's a fresh start and a chance to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama