NJ Devils' Connor Brown interestingly compares Connor McDavid and $64,000,000 young star - "He puts his work first"

Connor Brown, who has played with Connor McDavid and now Jack Hughes, shared his thoughts on the two players. Jack is one of the leading offensive players for the New Jersey Devils, and McDavid is the Edmonton Oilers' captain, who recently led them to two straight Stanley Cup finals.

Brown signed with the New Jersey in 2025 free agency. He played his last two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, where he got to know Connor McDavid as a teammate. Comparing Hughes to McDavid, Brown said their personalities are very different, but their approach to the game is similar.

"They're different in their personality, but their approach is very similar," Brown said, via Amanda Stein. "Jack has been a pro since he was 10 years old. The way he works, the way he works in the summer, the way he works here, in the gym, he puts his work first,"

Brown thinks that comparing their personalities is difficult, saying,

"As far as their personality goes, it's tough to compare the two!"

Jack Hughes, who is signed on an eight-year, $64 million contract, was drafted first overall in 2019. He had his best season in the 2022-23 season, scoring 43 goals and 99 points. For the last two seasons, he has scored close to 70 points.

Similarly, Connor McDavid was drafted first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2015. He has won multiple Hart Trophies, scoring titles, and Ted Lindsay Awards. McDavid is known for his speed, vision, and skill on the ice and has even won the Conn Smythe. He is one of the best players in hockey today.

Connor McDavid's lone goal following $25 million extension

Connor McDavid talked about his new two-year, $25 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers in early October. The deal keeps his annual salary at $12.5 million, the same as before. McDavid said the contract is about helping the team win and keeping the group together.

"Two years makes a lot of sense," McDavid said on Tuesday, via NHL.com "It gives us a chance to continue chasing down what we’ve been chasing down here with the core guys we have in here, and we have a little bit of money to work with too."

The contract starts in the 2026-27 season and runs through 2028. During this period, his single goal is to bring the Stanley Cup back to Edmonton.

