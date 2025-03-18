NJ Devils GM urges mandatory cut-resistant equipment in hockey as he shares son’s ‘very scary’ skating injury 

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald discussed an important topic to begin day two of the NHL general managers' meetings on Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida.

Ad

Fitzgerald's son, Casey Fitzgerald, suffered a cut to his neck in December while playing for the Hartford Wolfpack in the AHL. Casey had surgery and was able to make a full recovery, although it doesn't take away from how scary the situation was for the entire family.

TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun shared what Fitzgerald had to say during a segment of "That's Hockey."

"Yeah, so New Jersey Devils GM, president of hockey operations, Tom Fitzgerald spoke to the group this morning, and he shared with them his experience as a hockey father," LeBrun said on Monday. "His son, Casey Fitzgerald, on December 28th in a game for AHL Hartford, suffered a very scary injury to his neck from a skate cut and needed surgery.

Ad

Trending

"Obviously, Tom Fitzgerald was watching the game on his phone with his wife as it happened, wasn’t quite sure what happened at first, but then realized what was going on. And, you know, Tom Fitzgerald showing the pictures to me from that night, and it's very scary, as we know."

LeBrun added how the incident could lead to a change in neck guards for players.

Ad

"Luckily, Casey Fitzgerald obviously made a full recovery, but what Fitzgerald shared with us here this morning was that he got choked up as he talked to the group about, you know, living through that. And his message to the group was, is there a way to get to our players to ask them, how would it make it feel to your parents if they saw that? Because we know that neck guards are not mandated in the NHL.

Ad

"Now, Casey Fitzgerald was wearing a neck guard because they’re mandated in the American Hockey League, but the incident was higher up near the jaw. In that case, it didn’t make a difference, but it leads to a bigger conversation for sure."

Ad

Cut-resistant equipment is not forced on players in the NHL; however, that could change soon after scary incidents like the case of Casey.

The Devils have won four of their last five games

The New Jersey Devils have stepped up their play in the absence of superstar Jack Hughes.

After losing their first two games without Hughes, New Jersey (37-26-6) has rattled off wins in four of its last five matchups. The strong stretch of play has solidified its standing as the third seed in the Metropolitan division with 80 points.

Ad

Star forward Jesper Bratt has been particularly good of late, racking up 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his last four games, putting the team on his back.

The Devils are back in action on Thursday as they host the Calgary Flames at Prudential Center. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama