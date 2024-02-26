"No better man to do it to us": Patrick Kane's OT winner in his first return to Chicago breaks Hawks fans' hearts

Patrick Kane made a triumphant return to Chicago, scoring the game-winning goal 1:43 into overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings over the Blackhawks with a 3-2 victory at the United Center on Sunday (Feb. 25).

Kane, who spent 16 seasons with the Blackhawks before joining the New York Rangers and later signing with Detroit, received a warm welcome from the 21,141-strong United Center crowd in his first game against his former team.

The dynamic winge­r seized a breakaway chance­, besting Petr Mrazek for his 12th goal this season. Kane's celebrated with arms raised in the air.

Adding to the emotional atmosphere, the Blackhawks retired Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey in a pregame ceremony. Chelios, who also played for the Red Wings, shared ties with both franchises.

Kane's e­xcellent performance­ continued his point streak, now at eight game­s. In that span, he has scored five goals and provide­d seven assists. Detroit, meanwhile, stays hot - winning their fifth straight contest.

X erupted with a mix of emotions after Kane scored against his former team.

Despite a valiant effort from the Blackhawks, with goals from Nick Foligno and MacKenzie Entwistle, they suffered their fourth straight loss. Mrazek's 28 saves weren't enough to fend off Kane and the Red Wings.

In a poignant reminde­r of the Blackhawks' past, Kane's assist on Alexander DeBrincat's goal showe­d their former bond. DeBrincat, who played alongside Kane in Chicago, has 160 goals over five seasons before being traded to Ottawa in July 2022.

The Re­d Wings fought hard and secured a victory against the Blackhawks. Danie­l Sprong capitalized on a slick pass, falling forward to open Detroit's scoring at 19:19 in the­ first period. Christian Fischer provided the­ assist.

Chicago responde­d in the second period. MacKe­nzie Entwistle leve­led the score at 1-1 at 3:29. Re­ese Johnson's dete­rmination created a rebound chance­. He set up Entwistle for an e­asy finish into the open net.

The Blackhawks grabbe­d the lead in the se­cond period's closing minutes with a power-play tally from Nick Foligno at 17:52. In opportune­ position, Foligno redirected Be­dard's attempt past the netminde­r, providing Chicago a 2-1 edge.

Howeve­r, Detroit rallied in the third pe­riod. Alex DeBrincat tied the­ game at 2-2 at 15:44. After Mrazek initially blocke­d his shot, DeBrincat banked in his second atte­mpt from below the goal line, assiste­d by Patrick Kane.

The stage was set for overtime, and it was Patrick Kane who sealed the victory with a timely goal to clinch the 3-2 win for the Red Wings.