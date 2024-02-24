"No Connor Bedard in OT is crazy": Fans in disbelief with coach's decision to keep rookie out in Blackhawks' OT loss to Jets

During Friday night's game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets, fans were left in disbelief over the coach's decision to keep rookie sensation Connor Bedard on the bench in overtime. The Blackhawks suffered a 3-2 defeat, with Kyle Connor securing the win for the Jets just 25 seconds into the extra period.

The aftermath of the game saw the Chicago Blackhawks sharing a post on X with a single emoji. The post became a focal point for fans, who quickly reacted and shared their thoughts on various platforms.

One fan expressed discontent, stating,

"The point was cool. Bedsy benched in OT was not."

Another fan chimed in, emphasizing the disbelief surrounding the coach's choice, saying,

"No Connor Bedard in OT is crazy."

The reaction wasn't limited to disappointment; there was a sense of bewilderment as well. A fan remarked,

"WHAT HAPPENEDUHHHH FLYERS BROKE YOU"

Amid the fan reactions, a thoughtful question emerged, raising concerns about the coaching strategy. One fan inquired,

"Hockey question: why does our coach after winning the OT draw not sub in Bedard immediately for the offensive push? I don’t understand"

Connor Bedard on comparison between him and Patrick Kane

Connor Bedard, selected as the top pick in the 2023 NHL draft and emerging as a key player for the Chicago Blackhawks, discussed in a recent interview the comparisons drawn between himself and veteran forward Patrick Kane, who currently plays for the Detroit Red Wings.

Bedard, openly expressing his admiration for Kane and considering himself a fan, acknowledged the seasoned player's impressive career while emphasizing his own journey in the league.

Regarding comparisons, Bedard remarked,

"I don't care too much what people say. If I can be anything like him, that's pretty great, the career he had. I'm my own person and player and everything, so I'll do what I do and he does what he does,"

Although recognizing Kane's remarkable accomplishments, Bedard said,

"He's got a special career, of course. So, I mean, it's hard to kind of compare,"

Kane, chosen as the first overall draft pick by the Blackhawks in 2007, contributed to the Blackhawks's three Stanley Cup victories and amassed over 1,200 points during his 16-season tenure with the franchise.

Connor Bedard leads all rookies with 39 points. Currently boasting 17 goals and 22 assists in 43 games, Bedard continues to impress the league with his skills.