“No Karlsson or Price?”: Hockey fans divided over NHL Network’s quarter century team selection

The NHL Network's unveiling of its Quarter Century Team has sparked a lively debate among hockey fans.The roster features star forwards, Patrice Bergeron, Sidney Crosby, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, along with defensemen Cale Makar, Drew Doughty and Duncan Keith. Jonathan Quick and Andrei Vasilevskiy in net.The selections sparked plenty of debate on social media, with many fans weighing in on who was left out. One pointed out:&quot;No Karlsson or Price? Karlsson should be over 3 of those guys (at least)&quot;Sports fan @bigsportsfan_LINK@NHLNetwork No Karlsson or Price? Karlsson should be over 3 of those guys (at least)Another wrote:&quot;Wild that McDavid and Draisaitl are the only forwards on here without a cup&quot;Kyle Cook @kcook247LINK@NHLNetwork Wild that McDavid and Draisaitl are the only forwards on here without a cupHere are some more fan reactions:&quot;Carey Price belongs here. He didn't win a cup because of his team in front of him. The guy dragged a mediocre team to the playoffs every single year,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Shesterkin and Bobrovsky are both exceptionally better than Quick. Price in his lrime was too. Also a stretch not to have EK65 in that top-6. I’d put him ahead of Doughty and Weber,&quot; another wrote.&quot;That shit say Jonathan quick???? Bro I love Jonathan quick but how is he above bob, price, or even a Lundqvist?,&quot; one commented.&quot;Lindstrom, toews, briere, lundqvist, Ryan miller, Carey price, marc Andre Fleury, any of the staal brothers? This is a terrible list,&quot; another wrote.Nonetheless, the NHL Network's Quarter Century Team has succeeded in sparking a passionate discussion among hockey enthusiasts.NHL Network’s quarter century teamHere’s NHL Network’s Quarter Century Team for reference, but the lines aren’t set in exact order.ForwardsPatrice Bergeron - Sidney Crosby - Pavel DatsyukLeon Draisaitl - Patrick Kane - Anze KopitarNikita Kucherov - Nathan MacKinnon - Evgeni MalkinConnor McDavid - Alex Ovechkin - Steven StamkosDefensemenDrew Doughty - Victor HedmanDuncan Keith - Cale MakarAlex Pietrangelo - Shea WeberGoaliesMarc-Andre Fleury - Jonathan QuickEarlier this year, the NHL named Quarter-Century Teams for each franchise (from 2000–2024). First Team players were fan-vote eligible for the All Quarter-Century Team.NHL Network’s quarter century team list has players debuting after 2000.