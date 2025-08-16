  • home icon
  • NHL
  • “No Karlsson or Price?”: Hockey fans divided over NHL Network’s quarter century team selection

“No Karlsson or Price?”: Hockey fans divided over NHL Network’s quarter century team selection

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 16, 2025 04:57 GMT
NHL: JUN 30 Boston Bruins Development Camp - Source: Getty
Fans divided over NHL Network’s quarter century team selection - Source: Getty

The NHL Network's unveiling of its Quarter Century Team has sparked a lively debate among hockey fans.

Ad

The roster features star forwards, Patrice Bergeron, Sidney Crosby, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, along with defensemen Cale Makar, Drew Doughty and Duncan Keith. Jonathan Quick and Andrei Vasilevskiy in net.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The selections sparked plenty of debate on social media, with many fans weighing in on who was left out. One pointed out:

"No Karlsson or Price? Karlsson should be over 3 of those guys (at least)"
Ad

Another wrote:

"Wild that McDavid and Draisaitl are the only forwards on here without a cup"
Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Carey Price belongs here. He didn't win a cup because of his team in front of him. The guy dragged a mediocre team to the playoffs every single year," one wrote.
"Shesterkin and Bobrovsky are both exceptionally better than Quick. Price in his lrime was too. Also a stretch not to have EK65 in that top-6. I’d put him ahead of Doughty and Weber," another wrote.
Ad
"That shit say Jonathan quick???? Bro I love Jonathan quick but how is he above bob, price, or even a Lundqvist?," one commented.
"Lindstrom, toews, briere, lundqvist, Ryan miller, Carey price, marc Andre Fleury, any of the staal brothers? This is a terrible list," another wrote.

Nonetheless, the NHL Network's Quarter Century Team has succeeded in sparking a passionate discussion among hockey enthusiasts.

Ad

NHL Network’s quarter century team

Here’s NHL Network’s Quarter Century Team for reference, but the lines aren’t set in exact order.

Forwards

  • Patrice Bergeron - Sidney Crosby - Pavel Datsyuk
  • Leon Draisaitl - Patrick Kane - Anze Kopitar
  • Nikita Kucherov - Nathan MacKinnon - Evgeni Malkin
  • Connor McDavid - Alex Ovechkin - Steven Stamkos

Defensemen

  • Drew Doughty - Victor Hedman
  • Duncan Keith - Cale Makar
  • Alex Pietrangelo - Shea Weber
Ad

Goalies

  • Marc-Andre Fleury - Jonathan Quick

Earlier this year, the NHL named Quarter-Century Teams for each franchise (from 2000–2024). First Team players were fan-vote eligible for the All Quarter-Century Team.

NHL Network’s quarter century team list has players debuting after 2000.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications