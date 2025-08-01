  • home icon
  "No Logan Thompson" "Fantilli robbed": NHL fans react as Brad Marchand, Connor McDavid, and others get invited to Hockey Canada's orientation camp

"No Logan Thompson" "Fantilli robbed": NHL fans react as Brad Marchand, Connor McDavid, and others get invited to Hockey Canada’s orientation camp

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 01, 2025 22:46 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn
Hockey Canada announces 92-player orientation camp for 2026 Olympics (Source: Imagn)

Hockey Canada is hosting a National Teams Orientation Camp, inviting 92 players. The camp will take place from August 26 to 28 in Calgary. The roster includes men’s, women’s, and para hockey players. It marks the first step in preparing for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The focus is on building strong teams for next February.

The men’s team features 42 NHL players. Stars like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon are on the roster. Brad Marchand, Drew Doughty, and John Tavares were also invited. Young players like Macklin Celebrini, Connor Bedard, and Quinton Byfield joined for the first time. Hockey Canada aims to build a winning team.

B/R Open Ice shared the news on X.

Soon, several fans reacted to it on X.

“No Logan Thompson again?” One fan asked.
“Fantilli robbed what a fucking joke.” Another fan pointed out to Columbus Blue Jackets forward.
"Hyman and ESPECIALLY Bouchard made a name for themselves again this playoffs. Both struggled before 4 nations and were critical in the cup finals run. Well earned," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Logan Thompson can win the Vezina and those bozos from Vegas still won’t consider him," a fan after said.
"So I guess the goalies are set in stone, huh?" another fan said.
"I’m surprised that Steven Stamkos is not on this list," a fan said.

42 NHL players invited to Hockey Canada men's roster

Here's the complete list of players invited to Hockey Canada’s 2026 Olympic Orientation Camp.

Forwards:

Sam Bennett (Florida), Brayden Point (Tampa Bay), Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg), Mark Stone (Vegas), Nick Suzuki (Montreal), Jonathan Toews (Free Agent), Robert Thomas (St. Louis), Quinton Byfield (Los Angeles), Macklin Celebrini (San Jose), Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay), Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh), Connor Bedard (Chicago), , Seth Jarvis (Carolina), Wyatt Johnston (Dallas), Travis Konecny (Philadelphia), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado), Jared McCann (Seattle), Mitch Marner (Toronto), Connor McDavid (Edmonton), Dawson Mercer (New Jersey), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Edmonton), Tom Wilson (Washington), Carter Verhaeghe (Florida), Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay), Bo Horvat (NY Islanders), Zach Hyman (Edmonton).

Defence:

Thomas Harley (Dallas), Cale Makar (Colorado), Brandon Montour (Florida), Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg), Evan Bouchard (Edmonton), Noah Dobson (Montreal), Drew Doughty (Los Angeles), Aaron Ekblad (Florida), Colton Parayko (St. Louis), Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia), Shea Theodore (Vegas), Devon Toews (Colorado), MacKenzie Weegar (Calgary).

Goaltenders:

Adin Hill (Vegas), Jordan Binnington (St. Louis), and Samuel Montembeault (Montreal).

These players were selected for their skill and experience as Hockey Canada gets ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The final rosters will be announced later.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
