"No more love for Rangers": Brett Pesce kids about family's New York allegiance after signing $33,000,000 Devils deal

Former Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce has signed a six-year contract with the New Jersey Devils. Despite being from New York, Pesce and his family are now dedicated Devils fans, having left their allegiance to the Rangers behind.

In an interview with NHL Network's NHL Now on Wednesday, Brett Pesce was asked if his family are Rangers fans and if they are upset that he has joined the Devils. In reply, Pesce revealed that they are no longer supporting the NY team. He said:

“No. At this point in our life, we're all die-hard Devils fans. There's no more love for the Rangers, I'll tell you that.”

He shared that his family initially supported the New York Rangers, but they are now supporting the team he is about to start the new chapter of his NHL career with.

“Growing up, we liked the Rangers,” Pesce said. “But it's crazy how years in the NHL makes you, obviously, not work for that team anymore. Sure. So, big Devils, guys.”

He also mentioned that his phone has been busy since he joined the Devils with good wishes and congratulatory messages. The player appreciated the support he received since arriving in New Jersey.

Brett Pesce thinks his first games at PLC Arena will be ‘weird’

During the interview, Pesce was asked to name two things he found most exciting about being able to play for the New York Devils. In response, the defenseman said that having the chance to play for a Stanley Cup contender is one of the most appealing things about being a Devil. He also mentioned that having the opportunity to play close to home is most exciting to him and his family.

“I've been away for a long time now, so to give my parents and my wife that thrill is special to me. I have such a connection with Westchester and New Jersey, growing up and playing hockey in Jersey, actually in Hackensack. That holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to suit up for the New Jersey Devils is a dream of mine,” Brett Pesce said.

Pesce also expressed excitement about joining a talented Devils blue line and playing alongside promising young prospects like Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec. When pointed out that the Devils and the Canes will cross paths quite often in the coming season, Pesce said:

“Yeah, I'm sure the first few games are going to be weird, especially at PNC Arena. It's all I've known my whole career, going into my 10th year. I had some great memories with the Canes, starting in that organization as a kid and ending as a man.”

“But at the same time, it's a new chapter in my life, and it's hard to put into words how excited I am to be a New Jersey Devil.”

Pesce's six-year contract worth $33,000,000 comes with an average annual value of $5,500,000. This contract runs until the end of the 2029-30 season.

