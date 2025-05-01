"No Mackinnon?": NHL fans react as Leon Draisaitl, Connor Hellebuyck & Kucherov headline as 2025 Hart Trophy finalists

NHL named Leon Draisaitl, Connor Hellebuyck and Nikita Kucherov as 2025 Hart Trophy finalists. Hart Trophy is given to the player considered most valuable to his team each season.
Connor Hellebuyck had a strong year in goal for the Winnipeg Jets. He led all NHL goalies in wins, save percentage, and shutouts. Hellebuyck also helped the Jets finish with the best regular season record. Hellebuyck is also a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.
Leon Draisaitl led the league in goals with 52. He finished third in points with 106. This was his fourth season with more than 50 goals. Draisaitl helped the Oilers finish third in the Pacific Division. He already won the Hart Trophy once, back in 2020.
Nikita Kucherov scored 121 points, the most in the NHL. He tied Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead in assists with 84. Kucherov helped Tampa Bay finish second in the Atlantic Division.
The NHL shared the finalists on X (formerly Twitter).
After the NHL post, fans reacted on X. Many were surprised that Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was not included.
"No MacKinnon?? lol," one fan said.
"The Mac carried the Avs once again, shame he is not a finalist," another fan said.
"Crazy considering the season MacKinnon had while the team also used 49 total players 😂 Avs iced over 2 full teams of players this season and Mac dominated the entire way regardless," one fan said.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X.
"Mackinnon was 3rd in the league with 13 empty net points. These three deserve the nomination more," one fan said.
"The disrespect to MacKinnon.... Woof. Like I knew yall weren't gonna give a B2B Hart, but the leave him off entirely is silly. Hellebuyck shouldn't be a finalist," another fan said.
"All 3 deserving, surprised Mac didn't make the list," a fan said.
NHL announced 2025 Ted Lindsay Award finalists
Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are the 2025 Ted Lindsay Award finalists. The award is given to the League's best player, voted on by the players themselves.
Kucherov led the league with 121 points, while Nathan had 116. Makar finished first among defensemen in goals, assists, and points, ranking ninth overall. If Makar wins, he will be the second defenseman ever to win the award.
Nathan won it last year, and Kucherov won it in 2019. MacKinnon and Makar are the first teammates to be finalists since the award’s name change in 2010.
