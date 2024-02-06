"No Makar at the Olympics!" - NHL fans react as 2018 Hockey Canada scandal could see major star miss out on 2026 Olympics

Recent developments in the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal have sparked intense reactions among NHL fans, particularly with the announcement that all players from that team will be excluded from the 2026 Olympics. The announcement read:

"#HockeyCanada has cooperated fully with the London Police Service and we are committed to continuing to support the legal process."

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman also added to the statement:

"As part of this statement, Hockey Canada says all players from that team remain suspended from international competition under its umbrella. Next year’s Four Nations Faceoff is not part of this, as it is an NHL/NHLPA event"

The news prompted responses from fans on X. One fan expressed disappointment:

"No Makar at the Olympics!!!!"

Another fan voiced concerns about the fairness of the decision:

"So basically it’s guilty by association. Players that weren’t even present at the event in question are being punished because @HockeyCanada is trying to push focus off itself."

A third fan criticized Canada Hockey's handling of the situation:

"H...C... has become one of the wokest and most 'politically correct' organization on earth. What a joke."

Hockey Canada's recent statement

Hockey Canada responded to the recent developments surrounding the investigation into players from the 2018 U20 Team Canada roster following a press conference held by the London Police Service. The organization confirmed that all members of the roster remain suspended from Canada Hockey-sanctioned events pending an ongoing appeals process initiated in 2023.

The investigation aims to determine if any players breached Hockey Canada's code of conduct and what sanctions should be imposed. However, Canada Hockey refrained from providing further details or a clear timeline for the appeals process.

As a result of the suspension, players from the 2018 U20 Team Canada roster will be ineligible to participate in international events, except for the NHL-sanctioned "4 Nations Face-Off" in 2025.

Hockey Canada's president, Katherine Henderson, said:

“H...C... grecognizes that in the past we have been too slow to act and that in order to deliver the meaningful change that Canadians expect of us, we must work diligently and urgently to ensure that we are putting in place the necessary measures to regain their trust, and provide all participants with a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment on and off the ice”.

Additionally, TSN's Darren Dreger reported that the Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers will receive salary cap relief for players currently on leave due to their involvement in the legal proceedings related to the 2018 Team Canada scandal.