The NHL has announced the finalists of the prestigious Ted Lindsay Award, as voted by members of the NHL Players' Association. On Wednesday, insider Chris Johnston revealed the finalists on X. They are Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov, Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon, and Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews.

The Ted Lindsay Award was formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award. It is a highly coveted honor in the NHL awarded annually to the "most outstanding player" in the league.

The tweet elicited reactions from passionate hockey fans. Many fans expected Connor McDavid, a perennial star and standout performer for the Edmonton Oilers, to be among the finalists. However, some were happy that he wasn't on it.

"Oh look, game recognize game. No McDavid when it’s voted on by the players," one fan tweeted.

"The players know Matthews deserves MVP," a fan tweeted.

"McDavid is a fraud confirmed" another fan tweeted.

"When the people who actually play the game and not @TSN_Sports or @Sportsnet get to vote," one fan tweeted.

However, some fans had a different opinion. Among them were Boston Bruins supporters, Mackinnon supporters and people who didn't align themselves with Matthews.

"where da bruins," a fan tweeted.

"Mackinnons gotta win this," a fan tweeted.

"Matthews no way should be here most overrated player of all time," another fan tweeted.

NHL announces finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award

On Wednesday, Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews were declared the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award.

Kucherov led the NHL with 144 points, securing the Art Ross Trophy and topping the Lightning's historical points record.

MacKinnon's had 140 points and a lead role in the Avalanche's successes. He had a 35-game home-point streak. Matthews led in goals with 69, earning him a finalist spot for the Frank J. Selke Trophy and the Lady Byng Trophy.

While Kucherov's Lightning faced an early playoff exit, MacKinnon's Avalanche are progressing in the playoffs. Despite his standout season, Matthews' Maple Leafs were eliminated in a seven-game series against the Boston Bruins.