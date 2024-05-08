  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Auston Matthews
  • "No McDavid when it’s voted on by players" - NHL fans react as league announces Ted Lindsay Award finalists

"No McDavid when it’s voted on by players" - NHL fans react as league announces Ted Lindsay Award finalists

By Ankit Kumar
Modified May 08, 2024 17:14 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
Auston Matthews is one of the finalists for NHL's Ted Lindsay Award

The NHL has announced the finalists of the prestigious Ted Lindsay Award, as voted by members of the NHL Players' Association. On Wednesday, insider Chris Johnston revealed the finalists on X. They are Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov, Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon, and Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews.

The Ted Lindsay Award was formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award. It is a highly coveted honor in the NHL awarded annually to the "most outstanding player" in the league.

The tweet elicited reactions from passionate hockey fans. Many fans expected Connor McDavid, a perennial star and standout performer for the Edmonton Oilers, to be among the finalists. However, some were happy that he wasn't on it.

"Oh look, game recognize game. No McDavid when it’s voted on by the players," one fan tweeted.
"The players know Matthews deserves MVP," a fan tweeted.
"McDavid is a fraud confirmed" another fan tweeted.
"When the people who actually play the game and not @TSN_Sports or @Sportsnet get to vote," one fan tweeted.

However, some fans had a different opinion. Among them were Boston Bruins supporters, Mackinnon supporters and people who didn't align themselves with Matthews.

"where da bruins," a fan tweeted.
"Mackinnons gotta win this," a fan tweeted.
"Matthews no way should be here most overrated player of all time," another fan tweeted.

NHL announces finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award

On Wednesday, Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews were declared the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award.

Kucherov led the NHL with 144 points, securing the Art Ross Trophy and topping the Lightning's historical points record.

MacKinnon's had 140 points and a lead role in the Avalanche's successes. He had a 35-game home-point streak. Matthews led in goals with 69, earning him a finalist spot for the Frank J. Selke Trophy and the Lady Byng Trophy.

While Kucherov's Lightning faced an early playoff exit, MacKinnon's Avalanche are progressing in the playoffs. Despite his standout season, Matthews' Maple Leafs were eliminated in a seven-game series against the Boston Bruins.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी