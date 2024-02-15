"No need to rush him back" - NHL fans react to news of Connor Bedard reportedly coming back from injury early to play against Penguins

Connor Bedard may be making an early return from injury tonight when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Blackhawks and Bedard are consulting doctors about the possibility of him playing tonight.

Fans have taken to social media to share their opinions about the young star’s return ahead of schedule. One fan commented:

"No need to rush him back, hawks will probably still win. We always lose against [the Penguins] no matter who is rostered."

Bedard suffered a broken jaw from a collision with Brendan Smith of the New Jersey Devils on January 5. He underwent surgery two days later, with a recovery period of 6-8 weeks.

Here are some more fan reactions to Bedard’s possible return tonight.

Before the injury, the 18-year-old played 39 games and scored 33 points with 15 goals and 18 assists. He won back-to-back Rookie of the Month honors in November and December.

All eyes are on Bedard to see if he returns tonight against the Penguins.

Insight from Luke Richardson: Analyzing the hit on Connor Bedard

Last month, the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, Luke Richardson, talked about the hit Connor Bedard received from Brendan Smith.

“I don’t know if it was dirty," Richardson said (h/t Yahoo Sports). "I think Connor was reaching for a puck and didn’t see him, because Connor was behind one of their players."

When the hit happened, Bedard was standing behind the Devils' Dawson Mercer. Richardson mentioned that this placement could be why Connor Bedard didn't notice Smith.

“I don’t think he stepped up on him," Richardson said. "I just think he kind of stopped and Connor ran headfirst right into him.”

Richardson seemed to view the incident as an accident rather than a purposeful act. He added that Smith had no intention of causing any harm.

“But I don't think it was intent to hurt or anything. I think he is playing hard in blue line.”