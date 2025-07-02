"No one's crying any tears for him" - Ex-Maple Leafs star issues bold take on 'hometown hero' Mitch Marner's legacy in Toronto

Mitch Marner was introduced on Tuesday as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights after a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He signed an eight-year, $96 million deal after his trade from the Leafs, where he played for nine seasons. He scored 102 points last season but faced constant criticism, especially during the playoffs.

On Wednesday's edition of the First Up podcast, former Leafs forward Mike Johnson shared his thoughts on Marner’s departure.

"I mean, on some level, you almost feel like it's bittersweet," Johnson said. [1:39] "because he's a hometown kid who loved the Toronto Maple Leafs growing up, who was drafted here, who was good enough to be either the best or second-best player of all time in the history of this franchise."

Johnson said the end of Marner’s time in Toronto wasn’t what fans hoped for.

"And there were moments where the city completely fell in love with him," Johnson said. "It didn't quite end the way that it could have. It wasn't a storybook; it wasn't a fairy tale. It's kind of sour."

Fan criticism and playoff struggles played a big part. Marner wanted to win in Toronto, but it didn’t happen.

"Now, no one's crying any tears for Mitch Marner," Johnson said. "He's got a great contract, a great place, and a great life ahead of him for the next eight years."

Mitch Marner was drafted by Toronto in 2015 and became one of their best players. Johnson said Marner was on track to have his jersey retired, but he missed the chance of being a hometown hero.

"I mean, he was three years away from absolutely having his jersey retired at the Toronto Maple Leafs, no matter what happened in the playoffs going forward," Johnson said. "That's unfortunate, because he could have been a hometown hero—like a Toronto kid being one of the greatest Toronto Maple Leafs ever."

Vegas wanted Marner even before free agency. A trade almost happened at the deadline, but it fell through. Marner had a no-movement clause and didn’t want to move his pregnant wife during the season. Once things lined up, the deal was made quickly.

Important decisions lie ahead for the Leafs after Mitch Marner's departure

The move gives the Toronto Maple Leafs more cap space, but also big decisions ahead. Now, the Leafs must figure out what comes next. They still have Auston Matthews and William Nylander. GM Brad Treliving needs to decide how to build the team now.

Mitch Marner’s time in Toronto had both highs and lows. He had great regular seasons, but playoff success never came. He now gets a fresh start in Vegas, with a strong team and a chance to win.

