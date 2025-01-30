"No one's questioning Connor McDavid": Pierre LeBrun brushes off ideas of Auston Matthews prioritizing Toronto Maple Leafs over 4 Nations Face-Off

There was much speculation about Auston Matthews' non-participation in the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain has been confirmed to feature for Team USA after a meeting with Team USA General Manager Bill Guerin ahead of their game against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

The speculations grew after Matthews missed two significant stretches for the Leafs due to an upper-body injury - one in November and another one starting towards the end of December stretching till Jan. 4. He missed 15 games in the process. Still, since his return at the start of the month, he has produced nine goals in 12 games.

Many in the hockey community were skeptical that Matthews playing in the best-on-best tournament could aggravate his injury. Analyst Pierre LeBrun discussed the issue on TSN, stating that since the 27-year-old has looked at his best and is showing no signs of struggle, there shouldn't be any question marks. On a personal front, even Matthews would like to suit up for his country, like his counterpart Connor McDavid would for Team Canada.

Appearing on TSN's "That's Hockey" on Wednesday, LeBrun said,

"I mean, this is not meant to be a big deal. It would be a much bigger story if they all met and said, 'Yeah, he's not going' but that's not the case. He feels good. And listen, the idea that he's choosing one team over another, I don't really get that.

"I mean, he's the proud captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. No one's questioning Conor McDavid, who's the captain of the Edmonton Oilers, playing for Team Canada. So it's, barring a setback, Auston Matthews is looking forward to playing in his first best on best event with Team USA," LeBrun said.

Pierre LeBrun highlights Auston Matthews' and other players' excitement to play 4NFO

There has been a dilemma over the nature of how the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played. The fear that the main stars will be prone to injury is persisting. However, LeBrun thought that, contrary to that belief, most players he has conversed with, have shown their excitement to play in the tournament especially as this is the first major national tournament after the 2016 World Cup of Hockey where top NHL players are participating in.

"This is a showcase event, not just for the league, by the way, for the NHL Players Association that is co-running this event with the NHL. I gotta tell you, they don't have to ask the players to take it seriously [but] in all the conversations I've had with all these star players, they cannot wait. For some of them, it's their first shot at best on best hockey in their careers. For others, it's been a long time, eight and a half years since the September 2016 World Cup of Hockey," LeBrun added.

Last season, Auston Matthews scored 69 goals in 81 games. He has 20 goals in 36 games this season and is on pace for another 40-goal season. Team USA would be hoping for his top form at the tournament, which starts on Feb. 12.

