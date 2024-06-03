"No one wants to see him win": Fans divided as Corey Perry becomes first NHL player to make Stanley Cup Finals with five different teams

NHL fans on social media were left divided as veteran forward Corey Perry became the first NHL player to make the Stanley Cup Finals with five different teams.

Perry joined the Oilers in January on a one-year contract following his previous contract termination by the Chicago Blackhawks. On Sunday, the Edmonton Oilers advanced to the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals after beating the Dallas Stars 4-2 in their Western Conference Finals series.

Corey Perry will be making his Cup Final appearance with the fifth different team, having previously appeared in the Finals with the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Montreal Canadiens.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, fans on X (formerly Twitter) appeared to have mixed opinions as one tweeted:

"No one wants to see him win."

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in and expressed their support for Corey Perry, saying:

"I will be rooting for him."

"Takes a great player to get to finals. Good luck future HOF," another commented.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"The Corey Perry curse has now taken the Oilers The Stars, Canadiens, and Lightning can tell you all the tale," one fan opined.

"Let’s go oilers! Get the OG Duck a bookend cup for his career," another wrote.

"Perry needs to deliver another flying knee, this time to Tkachuk for the Oilers chances to win," another commented.

Perry was drafted No. 28 overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2003 NHL draft. He won the Stanley Cup with the club in 2007. Perry has won one final out of four, and it will be interesting to see whether that tally doubles with the Edmonton Oilers.

Kris Knoblauch lauds Corey Perry

Perry appeared in three games for the Oilers against the Stars in the Western Conference Finals series. Overall, he's played in 13 playoff games, including the conference clincher on Sunday.

Following the Oilers' Game 5 win on Friday, head coach Kris Knoblauch praised Perry by describing him as a "great mentor" for younger and veteran players on the team.

"Even in the games he didn’t play, he was still contributing to our team. Great mentor for younger guys, even our older guys, just settling things down and being positive. Great having him on team, whether he's dressed or not. Tonight, having him in the lineup was beneficial for us," Knoblauch said of Perry.

Expand Tweet

Perry has accumulated a point in 13 post-season games this year. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals at the Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.