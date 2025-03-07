"No team needs him more" - Kevin Weekes urges Toronto Maple Leafs to sign Bruins captain Brad Marchand

The NHL trade deadline is here, and rumors are on the rise around several big names. One surprising name in trade talks is Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes believes the Toronto Maple Leafs need Marchand the most. He tweeted on Friday:

"As I mentioned a month ago on @TSNHockey ahead of #TradeCentre ; no team needs @NHLBruins Marchand more than @MapleLeafs . He’s a winner, and they could use his big time Playoff experience. #HockeyX #LeafsForever"

Marchand, 37, has played his entire career in Boston, and he is currently in his second year as Bruins Captain. He has 47 points in 61 games this season. He has also played 157 playoff games and won a Stanley Cup.

Reports say Marchand has an injury and may not return until the playoffs.

"Earlier this week the Bruins said Marchand would be out on a week-to-week basis. However, it has been indicated to the team that it will be longer than that, and he will return closer to the playoffs." Insider, Elliotte Friedman said on NHL on TNT.

TSN’s Chris Johnston said he is likely to be traded, most likely to a Western Conference team.

"The feeling league-wide is that the Bruins are likely going to trade Brad Marchand to the Western Conference."

The Maple Leafs have not made any big moves yet. Other teams have added key players, so the Leafs may need to act soon. They recently waived Ryan Reaves, which gives them more cap space.

Insider Bryan Hayes on why Brad Marchand makes sense for the Maple Leafs

TSN host Bryan Hayes believes Brad Marchand would be a good fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He believes every playoff team could use Marchand’s experience and energy:

"I think he'd be a good fit anywhere," Hayes said. "I think Brad Marchand, everything he represents, there isn't a playoff team, a cup-contending team in the league that couldn't make sense of putting him in the lineup, right? He could play first line, second line. ... but he will have an impact wherever he goes, just based on the nature of who he is."

Despite his injury, Hayes expects Marchand to be fully healthy before the playoffs:

"Yes, he's recovering from an injury, but he's going to get back. He's going to be at 100% well before the playoffs." Hayes said.

Hayes thinks Maple Leafs' general manager Brad Treliving should try to get Marchand:

"He's still available. If I'm Brad Treliving, this is an ingredient that this Maple Leafs team simply does not have."

The Leafs’ core players - Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares - have calm temperaments. Hayes believes they need someone with more emotion and intensity:

"Brad Marchand, you know exactly what he is. He is going to—he's a spark plug. He's going to play with emotion. He's going to give very different ingredients," Hayes said. "So yes, I would be all in on that. I would do what I can to make it very uncomfortable in Boston"

Hayes believes that if Toronto gets Marchand, they might keep him longer and since Marchand's contract ends this year, the Leafs could try to re-sign him.

