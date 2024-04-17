"No team should be doing this" "It was a funny joke deal with it" - NHL fans react to Blue Jackets' dig at Arizona Coyotes over relocation

During a recent NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes, some Jackets fans took trolling Arizona Coyotes to the next level.

It's been widely reported that Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo intends to sell the team back to the NHL for a hefty sum of $1 billion. Subsequently, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith is poised to acquire the franchise from the league for $1.2 billion, with plans to relocate it to Salt Lake City. This move comes amid concerns about the Coyotes' current arena, the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena, not meeting NHL standards.

Amid this backdrop, some Blue Jackets fans playfully trolled the Arizona Coyotes during the game. One fan at the venue held up a sign that read "Salt Lake City 1710 miles" with an arrow pointing to the right.

Trending

In a comical response, a fan sporting an Arizona Coyotes jersey then walked in the direction indicated by the sign's arrow, humorously symbolizing the potential relocation of the team to Salt Lake City.

Expand Tweet

The incident caught the attention of NHL fans, who took to X to express their opinions.

"I was at this game... You'd think a city that nearly lost a major pro sports team of their own (the Crew) wouldn't rub salt in the wound of a relocating team, but here we are," one fan, who was present at the game, said.

"If they had more fans and paid the rent they wouldn’t be moving!!! I think it’s disrespectful they owed money to the past arena buttttt," another fan chimed in, highlighting financial aspects.

"Honestly, it is sad that the fans are dealing with this relocation. I've made jokes about it before, but y'all don't deserve it. Maybe imma just call everyone Salt Lake Meruelo now," a fan said, expressing empathy for Coyotes fans facing the prospect of relocation.

However, not every Jackets fan feels this way. Some are pretty clear about the tragic situation in Arizona.

"As a Jackets fan I can honestly say that was in poor taste. i would be devastated if I lost my team. I did not like that at all. Sorry man," a fan wrote.

"No team should be doing this… especially the Blue Jackets…" another fan mentioned.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Former NHL GM Brian Burke criticizes rumored Arizona Coyotes' move to Salt Lake City

Former NHL general manager Brian Burke voiced serious concerns about the rumored relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City, Utah. He criticized the move, highlighting Salt Lake City's smaller market size compared to Arizona, saying:

"It's just ridiculous that a city of 6 million people is going to fold and move to a city with 1.5 or whatever Salt Lake City has."

Burke questioned the logic of giving up a larger market for a smaller one with little pro hockey history. He also expressed doubts about the new owner's commitment, saying:

"Will he start writing big checks if the team loses money, is he still a good guy?"

Burke highlighted the NHL's apparent willingness to approve the relocation due to financial incentives, saying:

"It's a billion dollars a team times four."

Despite the lack of a permanent arena solution in Utah, Burke suggested the NHL's acceptance of the move sets a precedent for future relocations.

Find the full clip below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback