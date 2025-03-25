"No two guys understand what’s ahead better" - Insider delivers encouraging take on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's injury status

Neither Connor McDavid nor Leon Draisaitl is expected to play at all this week. They're not on injured reserve, but they're going to be out for at least a few games while they recover from injuries.

Ad

It is one of the worst times of the hockey season to get hurt now. The playoffs are nearing with every passing day, and now's the time to jockey for seeding and to get into form for the playoffs. Being hurt prevents that from happening.

Despite that, one hockey insider isn't worried about the two Edmonton Oilers stars. Chris Johnston said on "First Up" (15:01):

"I don’t see any reason for concern. Obviously, they’re out for the week, but I think it’s more about the team using the time they have."

Ad

Trending

The NHL insider added:

"No two guys understand what’s ahead better than McDavid and Draisaitl. They drove so much of the Oilers' success last spring, and they need to be in a place where they can do that again. With Edmonton in a great spot in the standings, they have the luxury of giving those guys time to recover."

Ad

The Oilers are nine points up on the Vancouver Canucks for the last top-three playoff spot in their division. However, they're third and tied with the Los Angeles Kings and five back of the Vegas Golden Knights, so they might have a tough time moving up.

NHL analyst thinks Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl will be fine for playoffs

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl do not have a return date, but they're not likely to be back this week for the Oilers. The playoffs begin in less than one month.

Ad

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid will be healthy for the playoffs (Imagn)

Despite the poor timing, NHL analyst Chris Johnston isn't worried about how they'll play once the playoffs arrive. He continued on First Up:

Ad

"There’s no indication these injuries will drag on or affect their ability to perform in the playoffs. I think we’ll see other teams take a similar approach. If the Leafs run into injury issues, for example, they’ll likely take the long-term view as well—because the real tournament starts in a few weeks, and you want your players at their best."

The Oilers are, in Johnston's eyes, safe enough to be cautious with their players. They'll allow McDavid and Draisaitl to rest and recover fully so that they're totally healthy in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama