"No way he chose Crosby over Mario" "Doing everything to bring Sid to Colorado": Hockey fans react to Nathan MacKinnon's all-time NHL GOAT ranking

Nathan MacKinnon played a game of “Who’s Better?” in a video shared by the NHL on X, and it got fans talking. The Colorado Avalanche forward gave his choices between several hockey legends. He picked Jaromir Jagr over Alex Ovechkin, then chose Sidney Crosby over Jagr, Gordie Howe, Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr.When asked why he chose Crosby over Lemieux, MacKinnon simply said, “Loyal.” Crosby, who still has two years left on his contract with the Penguins, has been linked to Colorado before. MacKinnon and Crosby have trained together in the past and both are from Nova Scotia.The only player he put ahead of Crosby was Wayne Gretzky.After the video was posted, fans on X started reacting.&quot;Doing everything to bring Sid to Colorado,&quot; one fan wrote referring to the ongoing trade rumors that Crosby could join Nathan MacKinnon on the Avalanche.&quot;No way he chose Crosby over Mario,&quot; a fan questioned Nathan MacKinnon decision to put Crosby ahead of Lemieux.&quot;Choosing leadership moves or fantasy trade dreams?,&quot; a fan questioned.Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;yea, he's close friends with Crosby. But there is no way in any universe where Crosby is ahead of Lemieux. None..And I do have Crosby in my top 5 of all time behind Lemieux, Gretzky Orr,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Mario is miles better than Crosby. Mario is second only to Gretzky. If Mario stayed healthy he would likely have ended up better than Gretzky,&quot; commented another fan.&quot;Doing everything to bring Sid to Colorado,&quot; a fan said.Nathan MacKinnon achieved his 1,000th point markNathan MacKinnon reached 1,000 career points in the NHL last season. He got two assists on March 10 against the Chicago Blackhawks to reach the milestone. He became the 100th player in NHL history and the third player in Avalanche or Nordiques history to do it. Only Joe Sakic and Peter Stastny have more points.After the game, MacKinnon said the milestone felt special.“I think it's great. It's fun to accomplish something with friends, teammates, and all that,” MacKinnon said, via NHL.com. “I don't know, it's just a number. It's a big milestone, for sure, and something to reflect on, I guess ... It's been a long road, with ups and downs, and it's definitely a very special moment.&quot;MacKinnon now has 1,015 points in 870 games, and that includes 367 goals and 648 assists. He was the first player to reach 100 points during the 2024–25 season and finished with 116 points.