"No wonder JT wanted to get away": NHL fans react to startling stats involving Elias Pettersson and $2,515,000 rookie

New York Rangers rookie forward Matt Rempe has surprised NHL fans when compared to Vancouver Canucks star forward Elias Pettersson.

Rempe has scored two goals in wins against the Senators and Islanders in 2025. Pettersson’s only goal was in a loss to the Sabres.

Since then, he has only recorded five assists. Despite having 35 points this season, his recent struggles stand out. Fans have expected a surge in Pettersson's performance because his conflict with J.T. Miller ended after his trade to the Rangers.

Hockey analyst Ryan Mead tweeted:

"Matt Rempe has more goals than Elias Pettersson in 2025. Have a nice day," Mead wrote.

Fans shared their opinions on Pettersson's underperformance on X (formerly Twitter).

"No wonder JT wanted to get away!" one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"I hear the Canucks have changed their focus on Petterson and will now look to trade him at the deadline," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"But I thought it was all big bad JT Millers fault that EP40 was soft? This can’t be true," one fan posted.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

"Pettersson wouldn’t be able to take that abuse in front of net n be in position to tip puck in…different kinds of hockey skill…you’re welcome," a fan wrote.

"And yet r/hockey has nothing but disdain for the big guy and his surprisingly soft hands!" another fan commented.

"Just wait till Drury trades Remps for EP," one fan tweeted.

Pettersson is the fifth highest-paid player in the NHL but ranks 131st in league scoring. His lack of goals has frustrated Canucks fans. Meanwhile, Rempe, earning $2,460,000 over three years, is making the most of his chances.

Elias Pettersson assists in Canucks only goal against Utah on Sunday

The Vancouver Canucks lost 2-1 to the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday, their second straight road loss. Elias Pettersson assisted Vancouver’s only goal, setting up Jake DeBrusk for a power-play goal at 1:43 of the second period. DeBrusk finished a cross-crease pass from Pettersson to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead.

Utah tied the game when Logan Cooley redirected John Marino’s shot at 3:51 of the second period. The game remained 1-1 until Dylan Guenther scored the winner on a power play with 5:53 left. He tipped in a pass from Nick Schmaltz at the back post.

Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs made 30 saves in his first start since Nov. 27.

