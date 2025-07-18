The Philadelphia Flyers signed Rick Tocchet as their head coach this offseason to make the playoffs after missing out for five seasons. They signed 26-year-old Noah Cates to a four-year $16 million contract.

Cates had 37 points in 78 games last season. The upcoming season looks to be a new beginning for him personally, alongside the team that finished last in their division this year.

Cates spoke about it on Wednesday at the Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer league featuring NHL and college players.

"This new contract kind of feels like a new start for me," Cates said. "Not just for me, but for the organization, with the new coaches and staff. I want to pull my weight."

The 26-year-old is particularly hoping for Tochhet to have a strong influence on the team. The 61-year-old was a four-time All-Star and played 11 seasons with them.

"First of all, it's just a new voice," Cates opined. "He played hard. He was a Flyer, so I think that means a lot. That means something. I've heard a lot of good things and just to get to work with him and have the new fresh ideas, plus the new fresh faces around, there's so much to be excited about come September."

Tocchet moves to the Flyers, looking to help their rebuild that stumbled under dismissed coach John Tortorella. The 2024 Jack Adams Award winner is known for rejuvenating teams out of contention.

Noah Cates hopeful of strong run of form from Flyers

The Flyers aren't as strong as their opponents, but Noah Cates feels a new look team can certainly challenge the heavyweights.

"We were close a couple of years ago, and we just kind of faltered last year," Cates said. "That's behind us. We've got a lot of new faces, and just the newness of the organization and the season. I think we can bounce back if everyone can have a better year and push themselves, then I think that playoff push is right there for us."

Alongside Cates, Matvei Michkov, the rookie goal-scoring leader from last year, is expected to lead the charge. The team traded for 24-year-old Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks. They also increased depth by signing free-agent forward Christian Dvorak, goaltender Dan Vladar and extended D-man Cam York.

