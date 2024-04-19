Noah Dobson injury: Islanders star back in practice, shares fitness update ahead of Hurricanes playoff game

As the New York Islanders gear up for their first-round playoff series against the formidable Carolina Hurricanes, all eyes are on defenseman Noah Dobson. The Islanders are clearly the underdogs against the Hurricanes. They won just 39 games to make it to the playoffs, whereas the Hurricanes won 52 games,

The Islands must be aware of the situation. New York coach Patrick Roy knows the significance of having every key player available as they face what many consider the most complete team in the Eastern Conference.

Positive news emerged as Dobson rejoined practice on Friday, participating fully and even taking line rushes alongside Alexander Romanov. The sight of Dobson back in action during practice must be comforting.

NHL insider Ethan Sears provided an update on Dobson's status:

"Noah Dobson didn’t outright say he’s playing in Game 1 but was clear he feels good after practicing today."

Additionally, Patrick Roy expressed his expectation of having Dobson available for Game 1 against the Hurricanes.

"Patrick Roy says he expects to have Noah Dobson for Game 1."

Dobson's presence on the ice could be a game-changer for the Islanders as he scored 10 goals and 70 points in 79 outings throughout the regular season. He is crucial due to other reasons as well. For instance, he has 36 PIM, 84 hits and 180 blocks.

Noah Dobson's injury took place Thursday

Noah Dobson suffered an upper-body injury during a game against the Montreal Canadiens last Thursday, which forced him to miss the final three games of the regular season.

The 24-year-old defenseman is known for surprising teams with his defense as well as his offense. He did not let the injury dampen his spirits as he took to the ice for a solo skate on Wednesday morning before the Islanders' regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins, signaling his determination to return to full strength.

While Noah Dobson's status for the first playoffs game against the Hurricanes remains uncertain, the fact that he's back in practice and feeling good bodes well for the Islanders' chances.

Islanders' impressive play in Noah Dobson's absence

The New York Islanders clinched a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Simon Holmstrom's third-period goal secured the win, while Ilya Sorokin's crucial saves, including one on Sidney Crosby's late penalty shot, were pivotal.

Samuel Bolduc and Brock Nelson also contributed with goals and assists. Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri found the net as well.

“You just want to make sure you play the right way,” Isles coach Patrick Roy said. “You don’t want to develop bad habits."

Despite Alex Nedeljkovic's 27 saves, Pittsburgh fell short of the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

