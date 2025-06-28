Noah Dobson makes his feeling known on signing $76M Canadiens contract following blockbuster NHL draft day trade from Islanders

A major blockbuster trade sending Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens was agreed upon before the draft even began. It gave the New York Islanders the 16th and 17th picks to go along with the first overall selection.

They took Matthew Schaefer first before circling back to get Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson later on. They also got Emil Heineman back in the trade, so they added four new pieces in the span of a few hours. Dobson then signed a $76 million extension.

Dobson had wanted to remain in the Eastern Conference, and he got his wish. He spoke to the media on a Zoom call after signing:

"Without hesitation, it was a no-brainer for me. Just the opportunity to be part of the Montreal Canadiens, it's an honour. It's the best hockey market in the world. The fans are incredible. I love playing at the Bell Centre.

"Also the group of players they have already, the talent they have on the team & what they've been building, I'm just super excited to join that group and add to it. I'm excited what we can do down the road here & in the future."

Dobson joins a team filled with talent, including Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Kaiden Guhle, and 2024-25 Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson, who shifts to the second defensive pair with Hobson in town now.

NHL insider gives Canadiens high praise for Noah Dobson trade

The Montreal Canadiens gave up two first-round picks and a young player to get Noah Dobson, but it was well worth it, according to CBS Sports insider Austin Nivision.

Noah Dobson was traded (Imagn)

He admitted that the Habs paid up, but they got the better end of the deal nonetheless:

"Giving up a pair of first-round picks is a steep price, but what are the chances that one of those players becomes as good or better than Dobson, let alone both? If Montreal is going to assert itself as a Stanley Cup contender in the near future, Dobson is a much safer bet than any prospect the Habs could draft in the middle of the first round. Grade: A-."

He also added that the Islanders didn't get fleeced, but they still came away with less than they probably ought to have, and they gave up a burgeoning star in the NHL.

