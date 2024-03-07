Noah Hanifin trade: Players included, draft picks exchanged and more details of 3-team deal

Noah Hanifin joins the Vegas Golden Knights following the announcement by general manager Kelly McCrimmon of his acquisition from the Calgary Flames in a three-team trade involving the Philadelphia Flyers.

Calgary receives a conditional 2025 first-round pick, defenseman Daniil Miromanov and a conditional third-round pick from Vegas.

The conditions say that if Vegas trades the 2025 first-round pick at this deadline, Calgary will receive a 2026 first-round pick instead.

Additionally, if Vegas wins at least one round in the 2024 playoffs, the conditional third-round pick will be upgraded to a second-round pick.

Philadelphia obtains a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from Vegas. Vegas retains 75% of Hanifin's salary in the deal.

Full trade

Condition: 2025 1st unless the Vegas Golden Knights trade it by this deadline, then 2026.

Condition: 3rd upgrades to 2nd if Vegas Golden Knights win one round in 2024

To Vegas Golden Knights: Noah Hanifin (75% retained)

To Calgary Flames: Conditional 2025 1st round pick, Daniil Miromanov and a conditional 3rd round pick

To Philadelphia Flyers: 2024 5th-round pick

Noah Hanifin: A defensive dynamo's journey from Boston College to NHL stardom

Noah Hanifin, 27, boasts an extensive NHL career spanning nine seasons, amassing 274 points (60 goals, 214 assists) across 659 games.

His tenure with the Calgary Flames saw him leading the team's defensemen in scoring during the 2023-24 season, tallying 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) with a stellar +13 rating across 61 appearances.

This season is Noah's third in a row where he has scored more than 30 points. It's also the fifth time in his NHL career that he has scored more than 30 points in a season.

Standing at an imposing six-foot-three, Hanifin has offensive prowess, which is evident, with his 11 goals this season being a personal best, including three on the power play.

Before his tenure with the Flames, the Boston native spent three years with the Carolina Hurricanes, where he featured in 239 games and notched up 83 points (18 goals, 65 assists).

Hanifin's journey to professional hockey began with a standout collegiate career at Boston College, where he made history as the youngest player to debut for the Eagles at just 17. In his lone season at Boston College, he recorded 23 points (5 goals, 18 assists) in 37 games.

Noah Hanifin has played for Te­am USA many times across tournaments. He joine­d Team USA for the IIHF World Championship three times (2019, 2017, 2016). He­ also joined Team USA twice for the­ IIHF World Junior Championship (2015, 2014).