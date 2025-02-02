“Nobody cares” “Igor peaking behind”: NHL fans react as J.T. Miller reunites with star center following Rangers trade

J.T. Miller’s trade to the New York Rangers has reunited him with longtime friend Vincent Trocheck. They grew up together in Pittsburgh and have been spotted training together in the offseasons. Now, they are NHL teammates. Trocheck joined the Rangers in 2022 and now, Miller was traded to the team in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks.

The NHL shared a childhood photo of Miller and Trocheck on X, writing:

"Reunited 🤝 J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck find themselves on the same team once again 🥰"

Trocheck has also posted several images, including childhood photos of them playing hockey and spending time with each other’s families after the trade news circulated.

Several fans joined in the NHL's post on X and reacted to Miller and Trocheck's reunion.

"Nobody cares about J.T. Miller," one fan said.

"Igor peaking behind the back asking for help," another fan joked about Rangers' goalie Igor Shesterkin.

"Bro was so shocked he's still wearing the same outfit from the day before #Canucks," one fan noted.

Here are some more reactions from fans after J.T. Miller's trade to Rangers":

"JT gonna light it up and propel the rangers into the playoffs while the canucks colapse and miss the playoffs because pettersson continues to suck and be a baby" a fan wrote.

"Great to have JT back. Should have never been traded away for nothing in the first place." a fan mentioned.

"Let’s go JT. Die hard Nucks fan but will always be a JT Miller fan." a fan mentioned.

Vincent Trocheck's reaction following J.T. Miller's trade to Rangers

Vincent Trocheck was excited and emotional about the trade, calling J.T. Miller his best friend. Miller’s trade from the Vancouver Canucks to the Rangers involved sending Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a first-round pick to Vancouver.

Trocheck talked to NHL.com, about hearing the news on Friday night that Miller had been traded to Rangers.

“He’s my best friend in the world,” Trocheck said. “I think this had been a pipe dream for -- 10 years in the making, I feel like. Obviously came in the League around the same time. Grew up since we were nine years old together, live about 500 yards from each other back in Pittsburgh. Our kids are really close.”

Miller arrived in Boston early Saturday and scored two goals in the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to the Bruins. The Rangers are hopeful Miller will help the team, even though he has struggled this season.

