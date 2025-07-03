"Nobody wanted him" "Holy overpay": NHL fans react as SJ Sharks lock-in key Dman in 2 year, $13M deal

The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Dmitry Orlov to a two-year deal worth $13 million. Orlov is 33 years old and has played 10 seasons in the NHL. He spent last season with the Carolina Hurricanes. With his new contract, he is set to earn an average of $6.5 million per year.

In 76 regular-season games, Orlov scored 6 goals and added 22 assists. He also recorded 4 assists in 15 playoff games. Orlov won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018, and his experience adds value to the Sharks' blue line.

San Jose made this move as part of their effort to reach the salary floor. Although they are aiming for a rebuild around Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, they’ve been active in free agency and the waiver market.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman announced the SJ Sharks' news on X, saying,

"Dmitry Orlov 2 x$6.5M San Jose"

Soon, NHL fans started reacting to Orlov's signing on X, and some of them questioned the price, calling it an overpay.

“Holy overpay Grier wtf.” One fan said.

“lol nobody wanted him.” Another fan said.

"That’s a lot of money for little production," a fan mentioned.

Others see Orlov’s experience as useful for the rebuilding Sharks.

"Not a bad placeholder dman to help get over cap floor. Has mostly solid games but makes terrible mistakes sometimes. Good guy in the locker room, if not a little quiet." another fan wrote.

"Gonna be honest, this was not the ex-Canes defenseman I saw potentially going to San Jose." a fan wrote.

SJ Sharks GM Mike Grier's comments on Dimitry Orlov

San Jose Sharks General Manager Mike Grier praised Dmitry Orlov after the team signed him to a two-year deal. Grier called Orlov a strong, two-way defenseman who brings physical play and experience.

"Dmitry is a strong two-way defenseman... (with) physicality and versatility on the ice," Grier said, via NHL.com. "He has... NHL experience, both in the regular season and playoffs. (Additionally) his Stanley Cup championship pedigree is a valuable addition to our team. (So) We are happy to have him."

The Sharks are happy to have Orlov, and the team looks forward to what he brings over the next two NHL seasons.

