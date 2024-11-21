"Not as bad as the Reaves hit": Luke Gazdic and other NHL analysts make feelings known after Zach Whitecloud's controversial hit on Matthew Knies

Zach Whitecloud delivered a powerful hit on Matthew Knies on Wednesday night. The hit was awarded a major penalty, but it doesn't look as if it's going to yield a suspension for the star player. Three hockey analysts debated whether or not that was right in this instance.

Sam Cosentino said of the Vegas Golden Knights star:

"It was, it was really simple. It was a clean, good hockey hit. And so at first blush, because the game moves so fast, it might give the indication that Zach Whitecloud leaves his feet. He's working through the check, but when you have the opportunity to review it, and that's why this mechanism is in place, now, you... realize that it's a clean hit."

Cosentino said the phone call lasted about 20 seconds before they came to the same conclusion. His sentiment was echoed by Colby Armstrong, who said:

"I think the question is, whether he left his feet or not, right? That's what people are concerned, driving up. And I think his timing was a little bit ahead on it, just a little bit, but he did not leave his feet. You could clearly see his elbows tucked.

"And if we look at it again from that bench view, you can see where he drives through the body as well, which is straight on right there."

Armstrong said it was nowhere near as bad as Ryan Reaves' hit, which landed him a five-game suspension. Luke Gazdic said he was coming around to that opinion, too:

"When he gets hit, the point of contact, I still think the head contact is avoidable. In this situation. It's not as bad as the Reeves hit. I think you give him the gate for tonight. That, in my opinion, that's what I think it is. I think it's a major, it's not a massive suspension."

The three NHL analysts eventually came to the same opinion that the hit wasn't as bad as it seemed at full speed and that the punishment shouldn't have been as bad as it was for Reaves.

Craig Berube comments on Zach Whitecloud hit on Matthew Knies

Toronto coach Craig Berube had a good look at the hit Zach Whitecloud put on Matthew Knies. After the game, the Toronto Maple Leafs coach ultimately decided not to poke the bear.

Zach Whitecloud hit Matthew Knies (Getty)

He said:

"It's a tough call. I'm not going to sit here and comment on the league. They thought it was a clean hit. So it's a clean hit. There's nothing we can comment on. Really there's nothing to say."

Matthew Knies was unable to return. The Maple Leafs continued their excellence without Auston Matthews with a 3-0 win last night.

