"Not all of Canada" "For once I agree with you": NHL fans divided as Justin Trudeau rallies Edmonton Oilers support for Stanley Cup Final

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked divided reactions from NHL fans after rallying support for the Edmonton Oilers making the Stanley Cup Final. Trudeau tweeted:

"All of Canada’s behind you. Let’s bring the Cup home." in support of the Alberta-based Oilers, who face the Florida Panthers in the championship series.

While some welcomed Trudeau's message, others took issue with the Prime Minister suggesting all of Canada is united behind the Oilers. One fan commented,

"Not all of Canada" in response.

The Oilers have a strong rivalry with other Canadian NHL teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens and the Vancouver Canucks. Fans of those teams were quick to point out not all Canadians are Oilers supporters.

However, some appreciated Trudeau's rallying cry regardless of team allegiances. One fan replied:

"For once I agree with you Mr Prime Minister! Let’s Go Oilers!" to Trudeau's tweet.

Another fan jokingly wrote:

"Justin Trudeau says he will resign if the Oilers win the Stanley Cup." on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Who wants to bet there's more people in Canada behind the Oilers than there is you?" one fan wrote on X.

"Yes, let's bring the cup back home to Canada!! #LetsGoOilers" another fan wrote.

"I’d rather vote for you than watch a Canadian team other than the Leafs win the cup" a user worte.

The mixed reaction highlights how hockey often fuels provincial and regional pride in Canada. The last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup Final was 1993, and the Oilers hope to carry the hopes of many Canadian hockey fans to win this year.

Edmonton Oilers' road to the Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers are headed to the Stanley Cup Final after battling through a grueling Western Conference playoff run.

The Oilers faced some challenging teams on their way to this stage. They beat the Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference. Edmonton counted on the partnership of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to lead them past those opponents.

The Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch acknowledged the Panthers' Final experience but downplayed its significance.

"Experience is good. I don't know much much experience is good, you can ask the Buffalo Bills how important Super Bowl experience is," Knoblauch said before game.

"I think the biggest thing is just having confidence to play and our guys are playing their best. They should have a lot of confidence."

Despite Florida's veteran roster, Knoblauch believes his surging Edmonton Oilers can rely on their stellar play.