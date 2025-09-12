  • home icon
  • "Not a comfortable process" - Jonathan Toews opens up on his experience with alternative medicine amid road to recovery

"Not a comfortable process" - Jonathan Toews opens up on his experience with alternative medicine amid road to recovery

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Sep 12, 2025 20:32 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Jonathan Toews spoke about his recovery and his use of alternative (Source: Imagn)

Jonathan Toews spoke about his recovery and his use of alternative medicine before returning to the NHL. Now 37, Toews signed with the Winnipeg Jets and is preparing for training camp. He has not played since 2023, and skating with teammates is helping him adjust to the pace.

In an interview with TSN posted on Instagram on Friday, Towes described an Ayurvedic detox in India to treat inflammation and long COVID symptoms. He said it was "definitely not" pleasant to go through it.

"They give you certain medicines, which pull the toxins out of your tissue and your body, and that is when you start to feel like you are on an emotional roller coaster," Towes said. "And then you have other medicines that essentially help you purge it out. And so you can do the math from there.
"They are very creative in the ways they do that, but it's definitely not a comfortable process."
Toews felt it was necessary for healing.

On Thursday, Toews did a skating session with the Jets. Following which, he talked about adjusting his game and getting his pace back.

"When you’re away from the game for that long, no matter what, it takes some time to get things up to speed," Toews said on Thursday via Sportsnet. "It feels good to be on the ice."
He knows that patience and respect are important as he joins a new team. Toews is working to fit in and contribute.

"As I’ve been saying, I’ll just slowly find my way," Towes added. "Contribute where I can, and find ways of doing that respects the strengths of this group, too."

Toews' presence adds energy and experience to the Jets' locker room. He has won three Stanley Cups and two Olympic gold medals.

Mark Scheifele's comments on Jonathan Toews

In mid-August, Jets forward Mark Scheifele said he is excited to play with Jonathan Toews this season. He called Winnipeg the right spot for Toews to make a return after two years away. Scheifele said it made sense for him to return home.

"Coming back to Winnipeg, coming back from not playing for a couple of years, I thought it all made so much sense," Scheifele said on Aug. 17, via NHL.com. I" was obviously hoping that we were the front-runner, and we’re very excited to have him."

Scheifele described Jonathan Toews as a legend in Winnipeg and in the NHL. He looks forward to learning from him on and off the ice. He believes Toews will help the team improve.

