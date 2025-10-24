Not Connor McDavid or Alex Ovechkin, surprise Golden Knights star emerges as highest earner of salary cap era

Which NHL player is the highest earner of the salary cap era? It’s not Connor McDavid. It’s not Alex Ovechkin. It’s not even Kirill Kaprizov, who recently signed a huge contract. Kaprizov agreed to an eight-year, $136 million extension with the Minnesota Wild. His deal starts in 2026-27 and carries a $17 million cap hit.

Still, the highest earner of the salary cap era, which started the 2005-06 season, is Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel.

According to Sportsnet Stats reported by Elliotte Friedman in his Thursday's 32 Thoughts column, no player in the cap era has signed for more money than Eichel.

"Per Sportsnet Stats, no player in the cap era has signed for more salary than Jack Eichel, who is approaching $200M." Friedman wrote.

Across his three contracts, Eichel has earned $199.33 million in total salary. He signed a three-year entry-level deal worth $11.33 million with Buffalo in 2015. In 2017, he signed an eight-year, $80 million contract. His newest deal with Vegas, signed in 2025, is an eight-year, $108 million extension. Eichel has become the top earner in the league.

By comparison, Alex Ovechkin has earned $183 million in three contracts with Washington. His biggest deal was a 13-year, $124 million contract in 2008. Connor McDavid has made $127.78 million through three deals with Edmonton. His latest extension, worth $25 million over two years, starts in 2026–27. Sidney Crosby has signed four contracts with Pittsburgh worth $176.4 million in total. He remains one of the league’s most consistent players.

Kirill Kaprizov’s total career earnings will reach about $182.85 million after his new deal. His first two contracts were worth $1.85 million and $45 million. He is one of the NHL’s brightest young stars.

Eichel’s rise to the top of the earnings list shows his value to the Golden Knights. After joining Vegas, he helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2023. His success has confirmed his place among the NHL’s top players, both on the ice and at the bank.

Connor McDavid could've been the NHL salary cap era's highest earner

If Connor McDavid had signed an eight-year deal at market value, he could have led the NHL in earnings. He instead chose a two-year, $25 million contract starting in 2026-27 to focus on team success.

Speaking to the media in early October, McDavid said the deal keeps the Oilers’ championship window open and gives flexibility under the salary cap.

"It gives us a chance to continue chasing down what we’ve been chasing down here with the core guys we have in here, and we have a little bit of money to work with too," McDavid said, via NHL.com. "I think the deal makes sense to both sides."

McDavid is clearly committed to winning and supporting his team. With McDavid signed, the Oilers are ready for their third straight Stanley Cup Final attempt.

