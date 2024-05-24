"Not even the No. 1 team in Alberta": Nikita Zadorov takes sly digs at Calgary Flames, Edmonton reporters in end-of-season media availability

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov was far from subtle in their end-of-season media availability on Thursday. The player took unprovoked shots at the Calgary Flames' fan base and Edmonton reporters while answering questions during the interview.

Zadorov was asked about his contract situation after their postseason performances. In response, he joked about the media's speculation, suggesting they were getting their information from nowhere credible.

"How much do you think I should be making? I don't know where you get those numbers. From the trees?” Zadorov joked. ”You got to stop listening to Edmonton reporters who are negotiating a contract. That is only between my agent and Patrik. Hopefully, we can work something out." (2:40)

Expand Tweet

When asked about the reception from the Canucks fans since his arrival in Vancouver and how it compared to his previous experiences, Nikita Zadorov took a jab at his former team, the Calgary Flames.

"Hockey in Canada is different. I can't compare it to Calgary, but I feel like the Vancouver fan base is way bigger," Zadorov said. "Calgary isn't even the number one team in Alberta, so it's kind of like obvious there are more Edmonton fans because they have a bigger history."

He remarked that hockey in Canada is unique and that Vancouver's fan base is much larger. Zadorov pointed out that Calgary isn't even the most popular team in Alberta, as Edmonton has more fans due to its history.

"Vancouver is a different level. The fans were so hungry to see playoff hockey at home. It's been eight years. There are so many great traditions," he added. "It's been unbelievable. I feel like the whole city rallied around the team during the playoffs. I just enjoyed every second of it for sure."

Zadorov praised the city's great traditions and shared how incredible the playoff experience was. Zadorov is currently a restricted free agent until a contract extension is reached between the player and the club.

Nikita Zadorov opens up on playing experience in Vancouver

In the interview, Zadorov explained how joining his current team helped him become the best player he could be. He credited playing with great teammates and under excellent coaches, noting that while he's had good and not-so-good coaches in the past, this experience was particularly positive.

“You know, I had good coaches in the past, not so good as well, so it's like, I mean, I've been to a few teams for sure, so I have something to compare it to, unfortunately,” Zadorov said.

“But, I mean, like I said, I feel like the mentality from the day first when I got traded, where we are, you know, like Garley said, it's hard to win division, make playoffs, have a good regular season, and then go also try to win the Stanley Cup. It's hard to win in this league, and I feel like there's definitely a lot of learning process in this team and this organization.”

Zadorov also described how the intense focus on winning the Stanley Cup over the past four weeks made him more obsessed with victory. He said the experience has motivated him to work hard over the summer to come back stronger, both as a team and a player.