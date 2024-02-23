"Not exactly a secret" - NHL insider makes Jake Guentzel trade admission

Is Jake Guentzel's future in the Pittsburgh Penguins in jeopardy? Well, it seems like it. The NHL trade deadline on March 8 is impending and it seems a move could be made.

In a recent press conference, Penguins general manager and president of hockey operations, Kyle Dubas, addressed the team's current situation and potential future moves. Among the topics discussed was the uncertain status of Jake Guentzel:

"We have a lot of guys in their 30s signed - some of them are the best players in the history of the franchise...It's tough with Jake [Guentzel] because he is an excellent player playing at an elite level.

"We need to find a way to have some of those veteran guys while continuing to get younger at the same time."

With Guentzel approaching 30 years old and the team's focus on rejuvenation, Dubas hinted at the possibility of parting ways with the talented winger.

The Athletic's Josh Yohe highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Jake Guentzel's future with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He noted that if questioned under oath, general manager Kyle Dubas would likely admit doubts about the team's playoff prospects. He also suggested this is a shared awareness among key figures like Sidney Crosby and coach Mike Sullivan, as he put it:

"It’s not exactly a secret."

Yohe shared his insights on the impending move, writing:

"Dubas hinted strongly on Wednesday that there is a good chance he’ll trade Guentzel, injury or not. It’s for the best."

Yohe emphasized the formidable competition in the Western Conference playoffs, suggesting that leveraging Guentzel in a bidding war among potential contenders could benefit the Penguins greatly. He said:

"It’s not Guentzel’s fault. But dealing him might be the first step in the solution, and Dubas knows it."

Kyel Dubas' remarks hints at Jake Guentzel and others

Despite Jake Guentzel's significant contributions to the Penguins, including being a vital piece of their 2017 Stanley Cup victory, Dubas expressed a pragmatic approach to the team's future:

"When you have players like that, they prevent you from getting there because they're too good," Dubas said.

"What they can pass onto players coming into the organization, it's impossible to measure. That's what we would set out to do, whether it's our own (prospects) or future draft picks/younger players we can bring in via trade, that can serve to expedite things and make sure there isn't a massive breach."

Expand Tweet

As the Penguins navigate a critical juncture, the fate of Jake Guentzel looms large.