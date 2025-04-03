"Not going to go quietly into the night": Spencer Carbery makes feelings known about Capitals' major scuffle with Canes

The Washington Capitals lost 5-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Wednesday. Carolina secured a playoff spot for the seventh straight season. Alex Ovechkin scored his 892nd career goal and moved closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record, but it wasn’t enough.

Washington’s struggles continued when Logan Thompson left after the first period with an upper-body injury. Charlie Lindgren replaced him but couldn't change the game. Carolina extended its lead to 4-0 in the second period when Logan Stankoven scored off a turnover. Ovechkin’s power-play goal made it 4-1 before the second ended, and Jackson Blake's second goal sealed the Hurricanes' win.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery pointed to early mistakes.

"First couple shifts, they get momentum on a couple failed exits—we just can't get out of our zone clean,” he said. “And then, I mean, the turnover through the middle ends up in the back of our net. Then we have another failed exit and take a penalty, and so now you're down early in the game."

The game also saw rising tensions between the teams. Carbery made it clear the Capitals wouldn’t back down.

"We are not going to go quietly into the night,” he said. “If we feel, as a group, and our guys feel like someone or something happens on the ice that crosses the line, they’re going to handle it."

Carbery didn’t say what triggered the scuffle but mentioned the physical play.

"There were just a few plays before that,” he said. “And, you know, player safety is a big thing, right? Guys are so good at policing each other on what's dangerous and what's not. There were a few dangerous plays that you could feel start to raise the temperature of the game."

Craig Button criticizes Jalen Chatfield’s takedown on Capitals’ Connor McMichael

Craig Button criticized Jalen Chatfield’s takedown on Connor McMichael in the Hurricanes-Capitals game. On SC with Jay Onrait, Button said the move looked like something from the UFC.

"It’s a UFC move. It’s a dangerous play. It’s intent to injure. There’s no room for that in the game. There’s no acceptance for that. I get that emotions and intensity pick up at that point in time, but that’s an unacceptable play," Button said.

He explained that fights in hockey usually involve standing and trading punches. Chatfield, however, spun McMichael and pulled him down using his leg. Button believed this action was intentional and risky. He urged the league to take this seriously and make sure it does not happen again.

