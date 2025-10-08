"Not going to overreact to it": Mike Sullivan unwilling to overanalyze Rangers' shutout loss to Penguins

New York Rangers debutant coach Mike Sullivan shared his thoughts after the team's 3-0 shutout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their season opener on Tuesday. Although the final score was inflated by two empty-net goals scored by the Penguins late in the third period, the Rangers were neither sharp nor the better team throughout the game.Sullivan said after the game that his observation was that the team has a long way to go, and he would not overreact to the defeat.&quot;Well, I think my first observation is we got a long way to go to become the team we want to become. I'm not going to overreact to it. It's one game. We've got a lot of hockey to play. So is it disappointing? Yeah. We're going to see what we can take from it. We're going to move on. What I will tell you is I think we've got a resilient group,&quot; Sullivan said.&quot;Mike Sullivan was appointed head coach of the New York Rangers earlier this summer, replacing Peter Laviolette. Before that, he spent ten seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he led the club to two Stanley Cup championships.Rangers captain J.T. Miller makes his thoughts clear after season opener loss to the PenguinsJ.T. Miller, who was named the captain of the Blueshirts earlier last month, shared his thoughts about the season opener blowout loss to the Penguins.He said that the Penguins outplayed them throughout the game:&quot;I don't think it was our best,&quot; Rangers captain J.T. Miller said via NHL.com. &quot;They outplayed us for majority of the game. We had some good moments in the third, but I think where we're trying to get to is better than what we showed today. On the other side of that is it's the first game. I know we are going to be better.&quot;For the Rangers, Igor Shesterkin was the best player in the matchup, blocking 27 of 28 shots and posting a .964 save percentage. The Rangers will travel to KeyBank Center to face the Buffalo Sabres next on Thursday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.