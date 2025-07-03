"Not good anymore", "Old but still solid": Colorado fans fractured as Avs sign 40 y.o. Brent Burns to a $4M contract

Fans flocked to social media after the Colorado Avalanche signed the 40-year-old defenseman Brent Burns to a one-year contract.

As per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Burns will earn a base salary of $1 million. With performance-based bonuses potentially adding up to another $3 million.

The move sparked plenty of buzz online, with opinions split over whether the Avalanche made a smart veteran addition or took a risky bet on an aging blueliner.

One fan wrote:

"He's not good anymore"

Another fan wrote:

"Old but still solid"

Here are some fan reactions:

"Would have take Butns in LA over Ceci or Doumalin for that money! WTF! Burns at 40 to play with Clarke!" one fan wrote.

"That was a huge oversight by Treliving — it's time he stopped hesitating. Trading Carlo for assets and signing Burns made so much sense." another fan wrote,

"He’s not hitting it" a user commented.

"daring him to keep the streak going with the contract. i really hope he gets it. genuinely seems like such an amazing dude, and it was great getting to watch him play for the @Canes" another user wrote.

Burns played the past three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. He appeared in all 246 regular-season games and 41 playoff matchups. Last year, he tallied six goals and added 23 assists.

NHL analyst Corey Masisak on Colorado signing Brent Burns

NHL analyst Corey Masisak noted that Burns adds much-needed size to the Avs' blue line. He also pointed out the creative structure of Brent Burns' contract, which carries a low $1 million base salary but is loaded with potential bonuses.

This gives the Avalanche flexibility in terms of Burns' cap hit depending on their salary cap situation.

"Signing Burns to a bonus-laden contract gives the Avalanche some flexibility about when the rest of his deal beyond the $1 million base will count against the club’s salary cap.” Masisak said as per 'The Denver Post.'

“If Colorado has enough space left over at the end of this season, the bonuses Burns earns will count against the 2025-26 cap. If the Avs do not, they can push those bonuses to the 2026-27 cap as an overage."

Burns played in 925 consecutive games over the past 11 seasons — the fourth longest active streak in the NHL.

