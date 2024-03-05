"Not good enough" - New Jersey Devils GM sends clear message addressing team's goaltending woes

The New Jersey Devils (30-27-4), amid a challenging stretch of games, are facing scrutiny over their goaltending performance. In response to inquiries about potential moves before the upcoming deadline, Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald delivered a candid message regarding the team's goaltending situation.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN shared Fitzgerald's remarks on Twitter, highlighting the GM's acknowledgment of the goaltending struggles. Fitzgerald expressed his awareness and the need for improvement without compromising the team's future.

“Our goalies are listening to me answer this right now, and that's tough for me. But the reality is yes, I am in the market." Firzgerald said

"Is there the right person out there for the right price without mortgaging the future but understanding the short game here? I am not ignoring that to be quite honest."

He added:

"I'm not sitting there thinking, ‘Oh, it's all great.' No, our goaltending has not been good enough. Yes, that's on me to go and try to upgrade. I wish it was as easy as said than done. I really do.

"But I'm trying to do the right thing for the organization in the short window but with the big window in my mind."

Expand Tweet

The New Jersey Devils have faced setbacks in recent games, losing six out of their past nine matchups. The team's current active goalies, Nico Daws and Akira Schmid, have struggled to maintain strong performances, with both posting save percentages below .900% and goals-against averages exceeding 3.0.

Nico Daws, with a record of 8-10-0, and Akira Schmid, with a record of 5-8-1 this season, have been unable to provide consistent goaltending support for the New Jersey Devils. Their subpar performances have pointed to the urgent need for improvement in the goaltending department.

New Jersey Devils recently fired coach Lindy Ruff

The New Jersey Devils recently relieved coach Lindy Ruff of his duties with just over 20 games remaining in the season, appointing assistant Travis Green as the interim replacement. General manager Tom Fitzgerald expressed the decision's difficulty:

"This was an extremely difficult conversation to have with Lindy based on the relationship that he and I have. He was the right coach to develop our young players on the ice, and above all else, he is a tremendous person."

Ruff, in his fourth season, faced criticism with chants of "Fire Lindy!" amid a recent downturn.

The move follows the Devils' defensive struggles, with a second-worst league save percentage and the sixth-most goals allowed per NHL game.