"Not good enough": Retired NHL referee Tim Peel slams Stuart Skinner for his Game 3 goaltending woes

Retired NHL referee Tim Peel criticized the Edmonton Oilers' goaltender Stuart Skinner's performance in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers have lost another game to the Florida Panthers.

Peel's tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter) sparked the discussion:

"I’m not blaming Stuart Skinner but this is the Stanley Cup Final. 4 goals on 19 shots is not good enough! #LetsGoOilers #TimeToHunt."

He made these comments following the Oilers' 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers, where Skinner allowed four goals on 23 shots. This is the team's third consecutive loss in the series.

Stuart Skinner struggled throughout Game 3. During the second period, he made a glaring error when a turnover led directly to a Panthers goal. Florida scored three goals within 6:19, turning the tide of the game. Despite the Oilers' comeback effort in the third period, they fell short. The Panthers won the game 4-3.

Throughout 19 playoff contests, Skinner has posted an 11-8 record, a 2.59 goals-against average (GAA) and a .893 save percentage. These numbers have seen a slump, which is not good for the Oilers. The Oilers face a daunting 3-0 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Stuart Skinner is positive for a Game 4 comeback

Stuart Skinner played a major role in Edmonton's qualifying for the playoffs in the first place. Skinner is hopeful for a comeback in Game 4.

"I'm not too sure what the stats are coming back (from being down 3-0), but if anyone can do it, it's the Oil," Skinner said after the game three loss. (via Sportsnet). I think the way that we finished this game too, also brings a strong belief in this group, the way that we battle back."

"If we play like that for 60 minutes, we'll give ourselves a really good chance to win games. I think that gives you a lot of belief," he added. We've got nothing but hope in this room."

It remains to be seen if the Oilers can force Game 5 or get swept by the Panthers.