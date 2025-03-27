“Not an indictment on him”: Joe Sacco relieves Joonas Korpisalo of any blame of earning six goals against Anaheim

Boston Bruins coach Joe Sacco defended goalie Joonas Korpisalo after a 6-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Korpisalo faced 37 shots, made 31 saves, and finished with a .838 save percentage and played the full 60-minute game.

Speaking to the media after the game, Socco said the six goals did not reflect Joonas Korpisalo’s performance.

"I don't think that’s fair," Sacco said (2:10 onwards). "I agree, I think Korpy made some big saves for us over the course of the game. That’s not an indictment on him for sure—he did his job tonight."

Anaheim took the lead at 17:33 of the first period. Leo Carlsson scored a shorthanded goal off a pass from Alex Killorn. The Ducks outshot Boston 15-5 in the period.

In the second period, Anaheim made it 2-0 at 13:58 when a rebound deflected off Boston defenseman Michael Callahan’s skate and went in. Boston responded at 16:20 when David Pastrnak scored on a 5-on-3 power play.

The Ducks quickly answered. Jackson LaCombe scored at 17:57 when his shot deflected off Pavel Zacha’s arm. Cutter Gauthier made it 4-1 at 18:45 with a low shot under Joonas Korpisalo’s pad.

In the third period, Carlsson scored again at 4:02 with a wrist shot, making it 5-1. Mason McTavish added another goal at 12:25.

Morgan Geekie scored for Boston at 12:46, but it was too late.

"It's a frustrating time right now," Sacco said. "When you get down a few goals like we do, you start to try to play catch-up hockey and you open yourself up for more mistakes, and that's the problem right now."

The Bruins will try to recover in their next game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Joonas Korpisalo and David Pastrnak react to Bruins’ 6-2 loss to Ducks

Joonas Korpisalo and David Pastrnak spoke after the Bruins’ 6-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. In his response to the media after allowing six goals, Korpisalo said (via NHL.com):

"I don't know if there's a hole in my pad or what. Those things happen sometimes and you can't let it affect you."

Star forward Pastrnak also pointed out team mistakes.

"A lot of disconnection and every goal started in the O-zone," Pastrnak said. "Lost the puck or unforced mistake, and then we are defending."

Despite the loss, Pastrnak looked ahead.

"We have nine games left," he said. "We still need to build something in this group and be connected."

Pastrnak scored his 35th goal of the season but the Bruins have now lost seven straight games.

