"Not just about the money" - P.K. Subban weighs in on Steven Stamkos' future with Lightning

As the Tampa Bay Lightning's season came to an unexpected close, questions naturally arose about the future of star player Steven Stamkos with the team.

P.K. Subban, a former NHL player and a friend of Stamkos, has quite recently commented on this particular issue, discussing both the options Stamkos might consider and the factors that might affect his decision.

Subban acknowledged Steven Stamkos' potential for many more years of playing solid hockey when he said,

"Stephen Stamkos has a lot of solid hockey left to be played, and he could help a lot of teams."

While Subban expressed his desire to see Steven Stamkos remain in Tampa, he recognized that Stamkos' decision might not solely revolve around financial considerations.

"I'd like to see him stay in Tampa, but once again, it's not just about the money for him. I think the money's probably down the list a little bit. there's a couple other things that are important to him." Subban noted.

Subban highlighted other crucial factors, such as the opportunity for playing time and the team's overall direction,

"It's also going to be about the opportunity." Subban said, "Tampa Bay might say he listen, 'we'll have you on our first unit power play, but you're not going to be seeing as much five on five times',"

"This is the second year now they've lost in the first round. It's not just about Stephen Stamkos. There's other things that have to go on for this team to contend again." subban said discussing the team's trajectory

Steven Stamkos, who has been a cornerstone of the Lightning since being drafted in 2008 and assuming the captaincy in 2014, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in July.

This impending free agency has sparked speculation about his future, especially given his impressive contributions to the team over the years.

"As a friend of Stephen Stamkos and his family, I'd love to see his jersey go up in the Raptors and play his whole career there, and potentially have another shot at a Stanley Cup." Subban concluded

Subban clearly wants Steven Stamkos to retire as a Lightning.

Steven Stamkos and Tampa Bay Lightning suffer 6-1 defeat against Florida Panthers

In a monumental victory for the Florida Panthers, they overcame years of playoff disappointment against the Tampa Bay Lightning by clinching their first-round series with a resounding 6-1 win in Game 5.

Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe led the charge with two goals and an assist each, supported by a stellar performance from goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 31 saves.

The win marked the Panthers' first playoff series victory over Tampa Bay in franchise history.

The Panthers didn't downplay the significance of the win, acknowledging the importance of finally defeating their long-time rivals in the playoffs. Despite Tampa Bay's efforts, including goals from Victor Hedman, they couldn't match Florida's relentless attack.

Controversy arose with disallowed goals for both teams, particularly a contentious call against Tampa Bay's Anthony Duclair for goaltender interference.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper expressed frustration with the decisions, arguing that such physical battles in front of the net are a fundamental part of playoff hockey.

The Lightning's usually potent power play faltered in the first round, failing to capitalize on multiple opportunities. Despite their regular-season success, they couldn't find consistency with the man advantage when it mattered most.