"Not like it’s forbidden": NHL GMs make their feelings known on potential offer sheet drama in upcoming offseason

The utilization of extending an offer sheet to an NHL player has become a rarity among organizations in recent years. A shift may be on the horizon this summer when the period to present offer sheets to restricted free agents begins on Jul. 1 and ends on Dec. 1.

The league’s general managers are weighing their thoughts on the potential uptick in offer sheets this offseason, as Michael Russo and Chris Johnston of The Athletic reported on Thursday.

The New Jersey Devils GM, Tom Fitzgerald, offered his thoughts:

“It was smart and probably an eye-opener. You’re betting on the upside and future with restricted free agents versus you’re betting on the past with unrestricted free agents.”

Jim Nill, the GM of the Dallas Stars, said his organization would be open to extending offer sheets if it is right for the team.

“It’s not like it’s forbidden. There’s a rule that’s there, and some teams use it to their advantage,” Nill said. “Some teams it’s worked for. Some it hasn’t. But we’re open to it.”

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

Nill continued:

“Our job as GMs is to do the best for our organization, and that doesn’t matter whether it’s offer sheets or trades or whatever we’re doing. If there’s an opportunity to improve our team, that’s our job to do it.”

What was once a more common practice in the ‘80s and ‘90s, extending offer sheets has become an outdated technique. Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway were the only two players in 2024 who were tendered offer sheet contracts, both from St. Louis. The Oilers matched neither offer, so the two went to the Blues in exchange for future draft picks.

“They fit in. As much as their play has fit in,” Blues GM Doug Armstrong said of Holloway and Broberg. “It’s been a good fit for us. So, I’m glad we did it. If I had to do it all over again, I would.”

The NHL’s salary cap will steadily rise over the next three seasons, affecting potential movement and possible offer sheet contract negotiations.

Broberg and Holloway Offer Sheet Contracts

Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg joined the St. Louis Blues in August 2024 when the organization presented the restricted free agents with offer sheet contracts.

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues - Source: Imagn

Their previous team, the Edmonton Oilers, had seven days to match the offers to keep the skaters. When Edmonton did not match it, the 22-year-old Holloway and the 23-year-old Broberg signed two-year contracts with St. Louis, respectively. In compensation, the Oilers received a 2025 second-round draft pick for Broberg and a third-round pick for Holloway.

